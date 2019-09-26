Horizontal convective rolls or “cloud streets” formed over York Wednesday afternoon, as seen in this photo taken at the Archery Range just west of the city.
These types of clouds are created by rising warm air and sinking cool air and orient themselves parallel to wind direction.
