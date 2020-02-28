Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host an enchilada supper on Friday, Feb. 28 with serving taking place from 5 – 8 p.m.
Henderson Chamber of Commerce
HENDERSON -- The Henderson Home Show will be held in the new gym at Heartland Community Schools in Henderson from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Businesses from Henderson and surrounding communities will be on hand, a pancake feed will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
York Elks Club
YORK -- The York Elks will hold a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. To purchase raffle tickets call 402-362-5665 or contact any Elks member.
York Young Professionals
YORK --York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218
• The Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale will be held on Sunday, March 1 at the Exeter Legion from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of new cemetery flags to replace the ones damaged last May. The meal is a free will offering and wine will be available for purchase by the glass and there will be tables full of baked goods for sale.
• The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 of Exeter will meet March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Club Room for a business meeting. Following the meeting, members will host a 101st birthday celebration at the Legion for the Exeter Legion family beinning at 7:30 p.m. A.L.A. members may contact Noreen as to what they are to provide for the event.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- A Senior Dinner will be held at the Gresham Community Center on Monday, March 2, at noon.
Bolton Post #19
YORK – Bolton Post #19 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, March 2 at the VFW Post Home in York starting at 7 p.m.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly village board meeting will be Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
YORK -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will be holding a Local Working Group meeting at Upper Big Blue NRD on Wednesday, March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss natural resource conservation program priorities. The meeting is open to the public. For individuals needing special accommodations, please contact (402-362-5700).
National Weather Service
YORK -- National Weather Service spotter training will be held March 5, at 6:30 p.m., at the York County 4-H Building. Training is free and open to the public.
Waco Cemetery Board
WACO -- The Waco Cemetery Board will meet Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Village office.
Henderson Volunteer Fire & Rescue
HENDERSON -- The annual Henderson Fire and Rescue breakfast fundraiser will be held March 7 from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Benedict Men’s Club
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Men’s Club Pitch Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the community center. Sign-up for six-point pitch will be at 7 p.m., with play starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be prizes, drinks will be served all evening and munchies will be provided.
William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218
EXETER -- The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 of Exeter will meet March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Club Room for a business meeting. Following the meeting, members will host a 101st birthday celebration at the Legion for the Exeter Legion family beginning at 7:30 p.m. A.L.A. members may contact Noreen as to what they are to provide for the event.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Utica Senior Center
• A potato bake will be held at the Utica Senior Center on Sunday, March 9, with serving from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Freewill offerings will be accepted. They will be serving potatoes, toppings, salads, desserts and beverages. Proceeds will go toward center activities.
• A retirement open house will be held for Joyce Schriner at the Utica Senior Center on Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m. A special program will be held at 3 p.m.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Gresham American Legion
GRESHAM -- The American Legion birthday will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, at the Mark Dey Warehouse in Gresham. Members of the Legion, Sons of the Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary are invited to attend. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations may be made by contacting Wendy Wait by Friday at noon, on March 6, at 402-366-1206.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., at the fire barn.
Stromsburg Senior Center
STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will have an Irish supper of cornbeef, cabbage, jello salad and pie on March 15 from 4:30-7 p.m. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Bethesda Cemetery Association
YORK -- The annual meeting of the Bethesda Cemetery Association (Lockridge Township) will be held on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the home of Jolene and Ardean Richert, 1715 Road 14, York.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The Waco Community Betterment Organization will have a meeting on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly firemen’s meeting will be Monday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Exeter Sons of the Legion
EXETER -- The Exeter Sons of the Legion fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 21, at the Exeter Legion. They will serve a Windsor loin supper starting at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be silent/live auctions as well.
Heartland Band Parents
HENDERSON -- The annual German Smorgasbord will be held Saturday, March 21. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. and the band concert will start at 7:45 p.m. Related to this is a request for volunteers to help make verenike on March 6, at 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.
Milligan American Legion
MILLIGAN -- The Milligan American Legion, HSSK Unit #240 will be hosting their 100th birthday party along with the 100th year celebration of the American Legion Auxiliary on Thursday, March 26 at the legion hall. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m. The program will include the presentation of Quilts of Valor recipients followed by the Milligan Czech Brass Band from 7:30 - 9 pm. This is open to the public. Please plan to attend a great evening on honoring our veterans and the supporters of our legion!
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Leadership York
YORK -- Come sample food and drinks from the best caterers, bakers, breweries, wineries and food service providers in York County and the surrounding area during Flavors of York County on Thursday, April 2 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. This annual event is a fundraiser for the current class of Leadership York. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased at the York Chamber or from any Leadership York class member. Proceeds from the event will benefit York County School’s Backpack Food Programs and a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating York High School senior.
York Young Professional
YORK -- The York Young Professionals will be celebrating National Young Professionals Week April 20-24 and on Monday, April 20 at noon they will host a lunch with the York Fire Department and take a tour. On Tuesday, April 21 they will have coffee, rolls and conversation at Chances R starting at 7 a.m. On Wednesday, April 22 they will celebrate Earth Day and unplug for a minimum of two hours. Thursday, April 23 is Spread Kindness and be Nebraska Nice by performing a random act of kindness. And on Friday, April 24 they will close out the week with a Trivia Night at the Elks Club starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.