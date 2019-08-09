Fairmont American Legion
• The Fairmont American Legion will observe its 100th birthday party from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Cake and ice cream will be served.
• A mobile food pantry distribution will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., at the Fairmont American Legion.
Fairmont Village Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Village Board will meet at 7 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 12.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Fillmore County Historical Society
FAIRMONT -- The Fillmore County Historical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m., at the McClellan Building in Fairmont on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Exeter-Milligan Boosters
MILLIGAN -- The Exeter-Milligan Boosters will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in the music room at the Milligan site. This meeting is open to all Exeter-Milligan parents and patrons.
The Priscillas
FAIRMONT -- The Priscillas will meet at the Fairmont Senior Center for lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Call the senior center to make reservations.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15. The location will be determined later. They will discuss the book, “Oceans Apart” by Karen Kingsbury.
Waco CBO
WACO -- A pork barbecue with live music by Tom Schroeder and the Revivals will be held Aug. 17, from 5-7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building. Freewill donations will go to benefit the Waco CBO.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Library Board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library on Monday, Aug. 19.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Firemen’s meeting will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Cross County Booster Club
STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
GFWC York Junior Women’s Club
• The next meeting of the GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Kilgore Library at 5:30 p.m. The theme will be “Trending New and Old-Time Remedies.” Participants are invited to bring examples that work for them, such as aloe for burns, peppermint for upset stomachs, oatmeal for itches, honey for salve, ginger for nausea, and so on, as well as new and exciting examples. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served. If someone would like more information, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will meet at the York Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the library, at 5 p.m. They will be selling plants, produce and/or baked goods. To contribute, donate or have more information, call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will host the first annual community baby shower on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Kilgore Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The group has applied for a grant from the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs to make this a free community event (to include people from nearby communities as well). There will be a presentation about massage therapy for mothers and babies. There will also be information about breast feeding provided by the LaLeche League. New and gently-used, donated baby items will be given away for infants to two years of age. Any leftover items will be donated to the Hope Crisis Center in York, Books for Babies and/or the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parenting Association. If someone can’t attend but would like to contribute, be a sponsor, have a booth or donate items, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.