Stromsburg Senior Center
• Members of the Stromsburg Senior Center will play County Pitch on Monday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. in Shelby.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a business meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
• Flu shots will be given at the Stromsburg Senior Center from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Sign up at the Senior Center but walk-ins are welcome. Shots cost $30 or bring your Medicare card.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Blood Pressure Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo on Friday, Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Community Pitch at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold it’s monthly Birthday & Anniversary Party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
• Members of the Stromsburg Senior Center will play in a Pool Tournament in Polk on Monday, Oct. 28 starting at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 will be serving food on Fridays to help with kitchen update expenses. Doors open at 4:30 – eat-in or take-out. During harvest we will be serving until 9 p.m. This Friday, Oct. 4 we will serve polish sausage and potato salad with sides of homemade sauerkraut and condiments. Free will offering.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- The monthly senior dinner will be Monday, Oct. 7, at noon at the Gresham Community Center.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., in the community center, on Oct. 8.
Benedict Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Fire Department will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- A free flu shot clinic for adults and children, sponsored by the Gresham Community Club, will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8-8:30 a.m., at the community center. Those who attend should bring their Medicare card if they have one
Geneva Rotary Club
GENEVA -- The Geneva Rotary Club will host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Geneva City Park Bandstand. Watch the Huskers on the outdoor big screen and burgers and bratwurst will be served starting at 6 p.m. followed by a beer garden with craft beer and at 7 p.m. the Jim Kucera Polka Band will perform. In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. Funds raised will go toward the Bandstand.
Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- The Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler Craft Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Exeter Legion from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is the Exeter A.L.A #218’s annual fundraiser. Prime rib sandwiches and kolaches will be offered in the Exeter Café. Drawins for cash will be held at 2 p.m. If you need vendor space or want to pre-order carry-out meals call or text 402.366.9417.
Utica Senior Center
UTICA -- The Utica Senior Center will host a potato bake on Sunday, Oct. 13. Baked potatoes with various toppings, salads, desserts and beverages will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken. Proceeds will go toward the senior center’s operating expenses and activities.
William Sullivan Legion Auxiliary
EXETER -- The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary will meet for their regular meeting on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Legion. A presentation by 2019 Girls State representatives Caitlin Murphy and Cordova’s Kayla Geiger will be held at 8 p.m. followed by a reception for all those attending. The family and friends of Murphy and Geiger are invited to join us at the Legion along with all those in the American Legion family.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska Czechs of York
YORK -- The Nebraska Czechs of York will host their annual Czechfest at the Holthus Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran LWML
YORK -- The weather is growing colder and it is time for everyone to warm up with a bowl of hot soup. The L.W.M.L. will hold its annual soup supper on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A free will offering will be accepted and all funds will be used to support local and worldwide ministries. Mark your calendars for this evening of food and fellowship. Thrivent Financial has provided supplemental funding.
Waco CBO
WACO -- A Community Betterment Organization (CBO) meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Waco community building.
York Adopt A Pet
YORK -- York Adopt A Pet will host ‘Tinsel & Tails’ a holiday décor and bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
York Area Chamber of Commerce
YORK -- The York Area Chamber will host a Business After Hours/Salute to Educators on Friday, Nov. 8 at Chances R from 5 – 7 p.m.
