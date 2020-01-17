Stromsburg Senior Center
• Bingo will be played at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will have a soup supper on Jan. 19, from 4:30-7 p.m. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
• Pitch will be played at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Monday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
• A volunteer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Stromsburg Senior Center.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Jan 28. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• Faller Landscaping will be on hand to put a little spring in the lives of York Area Senior Center/Aging Services members on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Benedict Men’s Club
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Men’s Club Pitch Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the community center. Sign-up for six-point pitch will be at 7 p.m., with play starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be prizes, drinks will be served all evening and munchies will be provided.
Friend American Legion
FRIEND -- The Friend American Legion will be having its annual Breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 19 serving from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Menu items include biscuits & gravy, ham & bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, and orange juice or coffee. FREE WILL OFFERING!! Carry Outs available.
Fillmore County American Legion and Legion Auxiliary
EXETER -- The Fillmore County American Legion and Legion Auxiliary joint meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Exeter. Registration will take place at 3 p.m. with the meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. Joint and individual meeting will be held with a presentation by the American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial Board from Fairmont. All those who are Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion or Legion Riders of Fillmore County are welcome to attend. Questions may be directed to the Fillmore County Legion Commander Tom Ortgies at 402.759.1160 or Fillmore County Legion Auxiliary President Marsha Jorgensen at 402.366.9417.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
Waco CBO
WACO -- There will be a Community Betterment Organization (CBO) meeting on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m., at the Legion, on Monday, Jan. 20.
York Area Chamber of Commerce
YORK -- The annual York Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by contacting Kristie at kristiner@yorkchamber.org.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet at the church basement at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Thought for the Day will be naming a food one dislikes. The program will be presented by Jennifer Perkins about health and wellness through the year. Hostesses will be Louise Gipson, Marge Finley and Marilyn Oates.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Jan. 24 is enchiladas with red beans and rice, tomatoes and lettuce. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue will be Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5:30-8 p.m. Drive-through service will be available – those who go for that option should use the alley north of the community center and enter from the east off of Lovena Avenue. The Lively Livestock 4-H Club will hold a bake sale during the firemen’s barbecue. They will sell between 5 and 8 p.m. (or until they are sold out).
St. Paul Utica LLL
UTICA -- St. Paul Utica, LLL will be hosting their annual Pancake Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gym at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica. The freewill offering will go towards the various Special Projects of the District.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- On Monday, Jan. 27, a fire and rescue meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Fairmont fire barn at 7 p.m.
Young Professionals
• York’s Young Professionals will host Lattes With Leaders on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. at Captain Red Beards. The event will feature Dr. Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent.
• York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
GFWC-York Jrs.
YORK -- The next meeting of the GFWC-York Jrs. Will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Kilgore Memorial Library in the west room. Dee Fuehrer from Sutton will talk about how their family-owned business in rural America has successfully adapted to major market changes since it began in the 1940s. The public is invited.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Geneva Public Library Board Room.
Friends of the Library
YORK -- The Friends of the Library will again host York Uncorked on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Kilgore Memorial Library. There will be fine wines, liquors and craft brews for tasting along with delicious chocolate treats and other savory delights. Advance tickets may be purchased at Kirk’s Korner, the library and the Chamber of Commerce office. Those who attend must be 21 years of age.
