Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will celebrate birthdays on Friday, Dec. 27 starting at 2:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center/Aging Services will have a Caring Friends In Home Care session with marketing director Christy Geiger on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• The York Area Senior Center/Aging Services will play Bingo with the Eagles #3990 on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• Faller Landscaping will be on hand to put a little spring in the lives of York Area Senior Center/Aging Services members on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the library board room.
Fairmont Legion Auxiliary
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 will be serving pizza bread with a relish bar on Jan. 3 from 5 - 8 p.m. The first meeting of 2020 will be Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham senior dinner will be Monday, Jan. 6, at noon at the community center.
Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary
GENEVA -- The winter meeting of the Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will be Jan. 6. Members and prospective new members are to gather by 2 p.m., in Conference Room A at the hospital.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the village office.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
• The next business and training meeting for the fire department will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.
• The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue will be Saturday, Jan. 25.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
