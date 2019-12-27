Stromsburg Senior Center

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will celebrate birthdays on Friday, Dec. 27 starting at 2:30 p.m.

• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

York Senior Center

• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.

• The York Senior Center/Aging Services will have a Caring Friends In Home Care session with marketing director Christy Geiger on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.

• The York Area Senior Center/Aging Services will play Bingo with the Eagles #3990 on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.

• Faller Landscaping will be on hand to put a little spring in the lives of York Area Senior Center/Aging Services members on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Geneva Public Library Board

GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the library board room.

Fairmont Legion Auxiliary

FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 will be serving pizza bread with a relish bar on Jan. 3 from 5 - 8 p.m. The first meeting of 2020 will be Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Gresham Seniors

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham senior dinner will be Monday, Jan. 6, at noon at the community center.

Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary

GENEVA -- The winter meeting of the Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will be Jan. 6. Members and prospective new members are to gather by 2 p.m., in Conference Room A at the hospital.

Gresham Village Board

GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the village office.

Benedict Volunteer Fire Department

• The next business and training meeting for the fire department will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.

• The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue will be Saturday, Jan. 25.

Benedict Village Board

BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.