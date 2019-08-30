GFWC York Junior Women’s Club
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will meet at the York Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the library, at 5 p.m. They will be selling plants, produce and/or baked goods. To contribute, donate or have more information, call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will host the first annual community baby shower on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Kilgore Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The group has applied for a grant from the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs to make this a free community event (to include people from nearby communities as well). There will be a presentation about massage therapy for mothers and babies. There will also be information about breast feeding provided by the LaLeche League. New and gently-used, donated baby items will be given away for infants to two years of age. Any leftover items will be donated to the Hope Crisis Center in York, Books for Babies and/or the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parenting Association. If someone can’t attend but would like to contribute, be a sponsor, have a booth or donate items, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
Fairmont Senior Center
• The senior center will have a potluck dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
• The senior center board meeting will be Monday, Sept. 9.
• The senior center will have a blood pressure clinic and program called “Get Greeked at Noon” on Thursday, Sept. 19.
• The senior center will have a birthday dinner on Monday, Sept. 23.
• Only morning coffee will be held at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27, as staff will be attending a conference.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host County Pitch on Monday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a business meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Go Big Red Brisket Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. A free will offering will be taken. “SHOW YOUR COLORS!”
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Community Pitch at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold their Birthday & Anniversary Party on Friday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will participate in a Pool Tournament in Shelby on Monday, Sept. 30 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
Waco Seniors
WACO -- Waco Senior Citizens will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Hunter’s Restaurant & Lounge at noon for an order-off-the-menu luncheon. As you are planning your fall schedule, be sure to mark your calendar for this date and each first Wednesday of the month after that to come for good food and fellowship!
Waco District Cemetery Board
WACO -- The Waco District Cemetery Board Budget meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Waco Village Office. Meeting is open to the public.
William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary
EXETER -- The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 will meet Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m., at the Exeter Legion for their business meeting followed by a Girls State report and reception at 8 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- Waco Village Board Meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Fairmont Village Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Village Board will be at 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 9.
Fairmont American Legion
FAIRMONT -- A mobile food distribution will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the American Legion. Those who attend are asked to bring their own bags and boxes.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Community Center. The budget hearing will be at 6 p.m., the Special Hearing to set the final tax request will be at 6:15 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Fillmore County Historical Society
FAIRMONT -- The Fillmore County Historical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m., at the McClelland building in Frairmont on Sept. 10.
Commodity Supplemental Food Program
YORK -- The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution clinic will be held in York at 3401 North Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. An appointment is suggested for anyone interested in signing up. CSFP provides nutritious foods to seniors who are age 60 or greater who live in
Nebraska and are under the program income guidelines. Foods given through CSFP include canned fruits and vegetables; bottled juice; 1% liquid and non-fat dry milk; hot and cold cereals; canned meat; peanut butter and dried beans; cheese; pasta or rice. To schedule an appointment or obtain information on how to qualify for CSFP, please call Blue Valley Community Action at 402-729-2278 or 402-362-3516 in York or 402-759-3564 in Geneva.
The Priscillas
FAIRMONT -- The Priscillas will meet at the senior center for lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Call the senior center to make reservations.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
Utica Lions Club
UTICA -- Lions Burger Night will be held at the Centennial football field on Friday, Sept. 13 with serving taking place from 6 – 8 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, bars and beverages will be served. All proceeds will go to Centennial and area community projects.
Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- Everyone is welcome to a Quilts of Valor ceremony Sept. 15, at 5 p.m., at the Exeter Legion Hall for Veterans Norman Anton, Ralph Jansen and Jack Underwood. All are members of the William Sullivan American Legion Post 218. A reception will follow, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218.
Waco CBO
WACO -- There will be a Community Betterment Organization (CBO) Meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the east end of the Waco Community Building.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The library board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library in Fairmont, on Monday, Sept. 16.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Volunteer Fire Department meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont GFWC/NFWC Women’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Chances R in York for their 12:30 p.m. meeting.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 19, to discuss the book, “Forget Me Not” by Brenda Jackson. The place will be determined at a later date.
Fairmont Fire & Rescue
FAIRMONT -- A fire and rescue meeting will be at 7 p.m., at the fire barn on Tuesday, Sept. 24.