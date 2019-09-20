GFWC York Junior Women’s Club
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will host the first annual community baby shower on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Kilgore Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. There will be a presentation about massage therapy for mothers and babies. There will also be information about breast feeding provided by the LaLeche League. New and gently-used, donated baby items will be given away for infants to two years of age. Any leftover items will be donated to the Hope Crisis Center in York, Books for Babies and/or the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parenting Association. If someone can’t attend but would like to contribute, be a sponsor, have a booth or donate items, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
Fairmont Senior Center
• The senior center will have a birthday dinner on Monday, Sept. 23.
• Only morning coffee will be held at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27, as staff will be attending a conference.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold their Birthday & Anniversary Party on Friday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will participate in a Pool Tournament in Shelby on Monday, Sept. 30 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Fairmont Fire & Rescue
FAIRMONT -- A fire and rescue meeting will be at 7 p.m., at the fire barn on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Fillmore County Democrats
GENEVA -- The Fillmore County democrats will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Geneva Public Library at 7 p.m.
Waco Rural Fire Board
WACO -- The Waco Rural Fire Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Fire Hall.
Nebraska Czechs of York
YORK -- The Nebraska Czechs of York will meet on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the York Union Bank (use east door). Accordion practice will be at 5:45 p.m. and the meeting will be at 7 p.m. Discussion will be held on our annual October Czechfest on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Breastfeeding Health Coalition
YORK -- The Breastfeeding for Health Coalition will host their second workshop on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Chances “R” from 5:45 - 6:15 p.m. Registration will begin at 6:15 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Registration; 6:15-7 p.m. Dinner. Presenters will talk about pre/postpartum breastfeeding, nutrition, allergies, safe medications for breastfeeding, hand expression and psychological needs. Nurses will be able to earn Continuing Education credit. BFHC serves Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties.
York Young Professionals
YORK -- York’s Young Professionals will host an NPR listening party on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chances R beginning at 7 p.m. The group will listen to podcasts focused on Reflections, Habits and Transformation. At the conclusion of each podcast, there will be a time for discussion.
Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary
GENEVA -- The Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary Salad Luncheon and Card Party will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Father Ulenberg Memorial Hall. This fundraiser is to raise scholarship money for those seeking to further their education in the career of healthcare. Tickets are available at Weaver Pharmacy, York State Bank, Cumberlands and from any Auxiliary member. They will also be available at the door, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be door prizes, drawings and farm produce available. Carry-out is available. Men are also welcome. Card playing will start at 1:15 p.m.
Gresham Community Club
• The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
• A free flu shot clinic for adults and children, sponsored by the Gresham Community Club, will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8-8:30 a.m., at the community center. Those who attend should bring their Medicare card if they have one.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- The monthly senior dinner will be Monday, Oct. 7, at noon at the Gresham Community Center.
Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- The Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler Craft Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Exeter Legion from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is the Exeter A.L.A #218’s annual fundraiser. Prime rib sandwiches and kolaches will be offered in the Exeter Café. Drawins for cash will be held at 2 p.m. If you need vendor space or want to pre-order carry-out meals call or text 402.366.9417.
