Waco CBO
WACO -- A pork barbecue with live music by Tom Schroeder and the Revivals will be held Aug. 17, from 5-7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building. Freewill donations will go to benefit the Waco CBO.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Library Board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library on Monday, Aug. 19.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Firemen’s meeting will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
York Area Senior Center
• Don Osentowski and Friends will be at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• Joann Kuester will give a presentation on the Honor Flight at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Cross County Booster Club
STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
GFWC York Junior Women’s Club
• The next meeting of the GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Kilgore Library at 5:30 p.m. The theme will be “Trending New and Old-Time Remedies.” Participants are invited to bring examples that work for them, such as aloe for burns, peppermint for upset stomachs, oatmeal for itches, honey for salve, ginger for nausea, and so on, as well as new and exciting examples. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served. If someone would like more information, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will meet at the York Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the library, at 5 p.m. They will be selling plants, produce and/or baked goods. To contribute, donate or have more information, call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will host the first annual community baby shower on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Kilgore Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The group has applied for a grant from the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs to make this a free community event (to include people from nearby communities as well). There will be a presentation about massage therapy for mothers and babies. There will also be information about breast feeding provided by the LaLeche League. New and gently-used, donated baby items will be given away for infants to two years of age. Any leftover items will be donated to the Hope Crisis Center in York, Books for Babies and/or the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parenting Association. If someone can’t attend but would like to contribute, be a sponsor, have a booth or donate items, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary
EXETER -- The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 will meet Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m., at the Exeter Legion for their business meeting followed by a Girls State report and reception at 8 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.
Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- Everyone is welcome to a Quilts of Valor ceremony Sept. 15, at 5 p.m., at the Exeter Legion Hall for Veterans Norman Anton, Ralph Jansen and Jack Underwood. All are members of the William Sullivan American Legion Post 218. A reception will follow, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218.