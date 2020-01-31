Fairmont Senior Center
• The Fairmont Senior Center will hold a potluck meal on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
• The Fairmont Senior Center will hold a Board Meeting on Monday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center.
• The Fairmont Senior Center will hold a Blood Pressure Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 20 and special speaker Jill Engel will present “Red Hot & Healthy”.
• The Fairmont Senior Center will host a Birthday Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 10 at 1:15 p.m. Officers will be elected.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• The York Area Senior Center will hold a Valentine’s Day Party with games and treats on Friday, Feb. 14 starting at 3 p.m. The movie “Judy” the life story of Judy Garland starring Renee Zellweger will also be shown. Bring a friend and join in.
• The York Area Senior Center will serve a noon meal of beans and weiners, tater tots, fruit cocktail and drinks on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17, at noon. Sign-up for the meal at the front desk.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Area Senior Center will hold a “Sweetheart” of a fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20. “Sweetie” Swiss Steak, “Cupid” Cheesy Potatoes, “Cherished” Corn, “Infatuation” Ice Cream with “Cherished” Cherry Topping and “Darling” Drinks will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken and everyone is welcome.
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Jan. 31 is cook’s choice. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The Fairmont Legion Auxiliary will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Supper will be held on Friday, Feb. 7. Sloppy joes, baked beans chips and drinks will be served from 5 – 8 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Supper will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. A Sicilian meat roll, cheesy potatoes and green beans will be served. A free will donation will be taken.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host a supper of pizza bread, chips and apple pie squares on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host an enchilada supper on Friday, Feb. 28 with serving taking place from 5 – 8 p.m.
Benedict Men’s Club
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Men’s Club Pitch Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the community center. Sign-up for six-point pitch will be at 7 p.m., with play starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be prizes, drinks will be served all evening and munchies will be provided.
Bolton Post #19 American Legion Auxiliary
YORK -- Bolton Post #19 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Feb. 3 starting at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home in York.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
York Eagles Auxiliary
YORK -- The York Eagles Auxiliary will hold a Mix & Mingle Membership Drive on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the York Eagles Club, located at 605 N Lincoln Ave. Members and prospective members are invited to enjoy complimentary appetizers, drink specials, door prizes and a cash bar as we renew friendships and make new acquaintances. This is an opportunity to find out more about what the Eagles Auxiliary has to offer, and the contributions York Auxiliary makes to the betterment of mankind not only in our community but throughout the United States and Canada.
Friends of the Library
YORK -- The Friends of the Library will again host York Uncorked on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Kilgore Memorial Library. There will be fine wines, liquors and craft brews for tasting along with delicious chocolate treats and other savory delights. Advance tickets may be purchased at Kirk’s Korner, the library and the Chamber of Commerce office. Those who attend must be 21 years of age.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The Waco CBO will host a soup luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Waco Community Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill donations will go toward the maintenance and improvement of the Waco Community Building.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Library Board will meet at 4:15 p.m. at the library on Monday, Feb. 10.
Fairmont Village Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Village Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Monday, Feb. 10.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
York Chamber of Commerce
• The York Chamber of Commerce will host “Let’s Connect” on Feb. 11 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The topics will be marketing your business and the community. First representative from each Chamber organization is complimentary. A $10 fee for additional team members will be charged. As an added bonus…the York College PBL Club will be taking professional headshots for a reasonable fee of just $15 per person. Professional headshots are very important to use on your website and printed materials. Take advantage of both of these great opportunities to grow your business.
• The 2020 York Area Chamber of Commerce Home & Garden Show will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 2 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York. On Friday, Feb. 14 from 3 – 6 p.m. Bioimpedance Analysis (Body Fat Testing) and Blood Pressure Tests will be administered by York General. On Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 – 11 a.m. the York FFA Chapter will hold a Pancake Feed and York General will again administer Bioimpedance Analysis (Body Fat Testing) and Blood Pressure Tests from 8 – 11 a.m. The Valentino’s food stand will be open both days.
The Priscilla’s
FAIRMONT -- The Priscilla’s will meet at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Fairmont Senior Center.
Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fairmont American Legion on Monday, Feb. 17.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Fairmont Senior Center to discuss the book “Accidental Guardian” by May Conealia.
Fairmont Fire & Rescue Department
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Fire & Rescue Department will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the firebarn.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
York Elks Club
YORK -- The York Elks will hold a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. To purchase raffle tickets call 402-362-5665 or contact any Elks member.
York Young Professionals
YORK --York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.
