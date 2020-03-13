York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, March 17 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center’s “Wearing of the Green” fundraiser meal will be held on Thursday, March 19. A baked potato bar will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Take out is available. All are welcome and free will donations are appreciated.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, March 24 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, March 24. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, March 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
Fairmont Senior Center
• The senior center’s birthday dinner will be held Thursday, March 26.
Utica Senior Center
• A retirement open house will be held for Joyce Schriner at the Utica Senior Center on Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m. A special program will be held at 3 p.m.
Milligan American Legion
• The Milligan American Legion will hold a Fish Fry on Friday, March 13 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
• The Milligan American Legion, HSSK Unit #240 will be hosting their 100th birthday party along with the 100th year celebration of the American Legion Auxiliary on Thursday, March 26 at the legion hall. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m. The program will include the presentation of Quilts of Valor recipients followed by the Milligan Czech Brass Band from 7:30 - 9 pm. This is open to the public. Please plan to attend a great evening on honoring our veterans and the supporters of our legion!
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will have a supper from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, March 13. Nachos and tacos and all the fixings will be served. Take-outs are available. A free will offering will be accepted with proceeds going toward updating the kitchen.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will have a supper from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, March 27. Enchiladas/lettuce and tomato, red beans and rice will be served. Take-outs are available. A free will offering will be accepted with proceeds going toward updating the kitchen.
BPO Does
YORK -- The BPO Does will host a Breakfast Buffet on the second floor of Elks Lodge 1024 on Sunday, March 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. providing supplies last. A free will offering will be taken.
Stromsburg Senior Center
STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will have an Irish supper of cornbeef, cabbage, jello salad and pie on March 15 from 4:30-7 p.m. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Bethesda Cemetery Association
YORK -- The annual meeting of the Bethesda Cemetery Association (Lockridge Township) will be held on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the home of Jolene and Ardean Richert, 1715 Road 14, York.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Library Board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library, on Monday, March 16.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The Waco Community Betterment Organization will have a meeting on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m., on Monday, March 16, at the Legion.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly firemen’s meeting will be Monday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the fire station.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet for a 12:30 p.m. luncheon and meeting at Gary’s Brickhouse in Grafton on Tuesday, March 17.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- A special Gresham Village Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the village office.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will be discussing the book, “Invitation Only” by Dorthea Benton, on Thursday, March 19.
Knights of Columbus - Geneva
GENEVA -- The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry on Friday, March 20 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall in Geneva. A free will offering will be taken.
Exeter Sons of the Legion
EXETER -- The Exeter Sons of the Legion fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 21, at the Exeter Legion. They will serve a Windsor loin supper starting at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be silent/live auctions as well.
Heartland Band Parents
HENDERSON -- The annual German Smorgasbord will be held Saturday, March 21. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. and the band concert will start at 7:45 p.m. Related to this is a request for volunteers to help make verenike on March 6, at 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.
Milligan American Legion
York Bolton Post Unit 19
YORK -- York Bolton Post Unit 19 American Legion Auxiliary will host a Spaghetti Feed on Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall on West 4th Street in York. A free will offering will be taken with all funds raised going towards Girls State.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- Fire and rescue will have a meeting at 7 p.m., at the fire barn, on Monday, March 30.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.
York Young Professionals
YORK -- York Young Professionals invite the public to join them at Captain Red Beards on Tuesday, March 31 at 7 a.m. to listen and visit with Dr. Steve Eckman from York College.
Leadership York
YORK -- Come sample food and drinks from the best caterers, bakers, breweries, wineries and food service providers in York County and the surrounding area during Flavors of York County on Thursday, April 2 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. This annual event is a fundraiser for the current class of Leadership York. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased at the York Chamber or from any Leadership York class member. Proceeds from the event will benefit York County School’s Backpack Food Programs and a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating York High School senior.
York Young Professional
YORK -- The York Young Professionals will be celebrating National Young Professionals Week April 20-24 and on Monday, April 20 at noon they will host a lunch with the York Fire Department and take a tour. On Tuesday, April 21 they will have coffee, rolls and conversation at Chances R starting at 7 a.m. On Wednesday, April 22 they will celebrate Earth Day and unplug for a minimum of two hours. Thursday, April 23 is Spread Kindness and be Nebraska Nice by performing a random act of kindness. And on Friday, April 24 they will close out the week with a Trivia Night at the Elks Club starting at 7 p.m.
