Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo on Friday, Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Community Pitch at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold it’s monthly Birthday & Anniversary Party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
• A harvest meal is being planned at the Stromsburg Senior Center. The “Hearty Harvest Meal” will be on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4:30-7 p.m., featuring chicken noodle, potato dumpling and ham/bean soups, along with ham and chicken sliders and pies. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
• Members of the Stromsburg Senior Center will play in a Pool Tournament in Polk on Monday, Oct. 28 starting at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
TeamMates of York
YORK -- TeamMates of York is hosting a fundraising BBQ at East Hill Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. before the Seward vs. York Varsity Football Game. Grilled Hamburger and Hotdog meals will be available. Free will donation is requested.
Nebraska Czechs of York
YORK -- The Nebraska Czechs of York will host their annual Czechfest at the Holthus Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Coffee and kolace will be served from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., come before or after church. Come and enjoy the music, food and fun.
Faith Lutheran LWML
YORK -- The weather is growing colder and it is time for everyone to warm up with a bowl of hot soup. The L.W.M.L. will hold its annual soup supper on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Faith-Lutheran Church. A free will offering will be accepted and all funds will be used to support local and worldwide ministries. Mark your calendars for this evening of food and fellowship. Thrivent Financial has provided supplemental funding.
Waco CBO
WACO -- A Community Betterment Organization (CBO) meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Waco community building.
Fairmont Legion Auxiliary
FAIRMONT -- The Legion Auxiliary will have a supper on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4:30-9 p.m., featuring beef enchiladas. Freewill donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go toward the updating of the kitchen.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the board room.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Fire and Rescue will meet at 7 p.m., at the fire barn, on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Fairmont Senior Center
• The senior center will have a potluck dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Then that evening, they will have a sloppy joe supper from 5-7 p.m., at the senior center. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
• The senior center will have its birthday dinner on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Waco Rural Fire Board
WACO -- Waco Rural Fire Board will meet on Wednesday Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Fire Barn.
Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Exeter American legion on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 11:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., at the west end of main street. Trunk set-up time will be 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in passing out treats to the little ones.
Exeter Public Library/Senior Center
EXETER -- Exeter Public Library and Exeter Senior Center will hold a Trunk or Treat on Exeter Ave., from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Fairmont American Legion
FAIRMONT -- A Halloween party will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Fairmont American Legion Hall.
York Area Chamber of Commerce
YORK -- The York Area Chamber will host Trick-or-Treating in downtown York on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.
Stromsburg Chamber of Commerce
STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Chamber of Commerce and area businesses will host their “Downtown Boo” on Thursday, Oct. 31. Treats and kids activities will be available in and around the town square. Join in for ghoulish games, freaky fun and frightening food.
York Adopt A Pet
YORK -- York Adopt A Pet will host ‘Tinsel & Tails’ a holiday décor and bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- Senior dinner will be Monday, Nov. 4, at noon at the Gresham Community Center.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly village board meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the village office.
York Area Chamber of Commerce
YORK -- The York Area Chamber will host a Business After Hours/Salute to Educators on Friday, Nov. 8 at Chances R in the Beer Garden from 5 – 7 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and cash bar service during the event. The Chamber Ambassador Educator of the Year will be announced at approximately 6:15 p.m. Following the announcement, drawings will begin for the very popular raffle prizes. Each year, the proceeds from the raffle go toward the Chamber Scholarship Program. Scholarships are awarded to York County High School Seniors that are working for Chamber Businesses while in school.
Gresham American Legion
GRESHAM -- The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion are invited to celebrate Veterans Day and the Auxiliary’s 100th birthday on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Dey Warehouse. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Reservations may be made with Cindy Buss at 402-366-8513 before Nov. 6.
