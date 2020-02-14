Fairmont Senior Center
• The Fairmont Senior Center will hold a Blood Pressure Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 20 and special speaker Jill Engel will present “Red Hot & Healthy”.
• The Fairmont Senior Center will host a Birthday Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• Community Pitch will be played at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Stromsburg Senior Center.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings between 9 and 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
• Bingo will be played at 2 p.m. at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Friday, Feb. 21.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
York Senior Center
• The York Area Senior Center will hold a Valentine’s Day Party with games and treats on Friday, Feb. 14 starting at 3 p.m. The movie “Judy” the life story of Judy Garland starring Renee Zellweger will also be shown. Bring a friend and join in.
• The York Area Senior Center will serve a noon meal of beans and weiners, tater tots, fruit cocktail and drinks on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17, at noon. Sign-up for the meal at the front desk.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Area Senior Center will hold a “Sweetheart” of a fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20. “Sweetie” Swiss Steak, “Cupid” Cheesy Potatoes, “Cherished” Corn, “Infatuation” Ice Cream with “Cherished” Cherry Topping and “Darling” Drinks will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken and everyone is welcome.
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Supper will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. A Sicilian meat roll, cheesy potatoes and green beans will be served. A free will donation will be taken.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host a supper of pizza bread, chips and apple pie squares on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host an enchilada supper on Friday, Feb. 28 with serving taking place from 5 – 8 p.m.
York Chamber of Commerce
YORK -- The 2020 York Area Chamber of Commerce Home & Garden Show will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 2 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York. On Friday, Feb. 14 from 3 – 6 p.m. Bioimpedance Analysis (Body Fat Testing) and Blood Pressure Tests will be administered by York General. On Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 – 11 a.m. the York FFA Chapter will hold a Pancake Feed and York General will again administer Bioimpedance Analysis (Body Fat Testing) and Blood Pressure Tests from 8 – 11 a.m. The Valentino’s food stand will be open both days.
Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fairmont American Legion on Monday, Feb. 17.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet in the church basement on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Roll call will be: bring a Valentine to exchange. Nomination of officers for the 2020-21 year will be held. Beth Uden serves on the Nominating Committee. The program will consist of art, photography, crafts, music, poetry and short stories. Hostesses will be Pat Gage, Donna Thompson and Jean Priefert.
Village of Gresham
GRESHAM -- The Village of Gresham will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
Geneva Lions Club
GENEVA -- The Geneva Lions Club will be hosting a fundraiser Soup Supper on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4:40 – 7 p.m. at the Lions Club building in Geneva. Proceeds will be used to support the Boy Scout program.
York Adopt A Pet
YORK - York Adopt A Pet will present their annual free fishing seminar fundraiser at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to serve pulled pork sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks for a freewill donation. A program featuring Nebraska Kayak Fishing Guide, Outfitter and Bass Pro Team Member Marty Hughes and Ear Falls, Ontario Outfitter, Guide and Bush Pilot Eddie Showalter, plus several successful area fishermen will start at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets to win a fly-in fishing trip for two sponsored by Showalters Outposts departing from Ear Falls, Ontario or $1,000 cash are available at York Adopt A Pet, Bob Roth, the York Chamber and at York Printing Company.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Fairmont Senior Center to discuss the book “Accidental Guardian” by May Conealia.
Nebraska Czechs of York
YORK -- Nebraska Czechs of York will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the York Union Bank. Accordion practice will be at 5:45 p.m. and our meeting and Czech Bingo at 7 p.m. You do not need to know Czech to come and play Czech Bingo. Come and learn some local Czech surnames, pronunciation, and meaning of prominent Czech names.
Fairmont Fire & Rescue Department
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Fire & Rescue Department will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the firebarn.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
York Elks Club
YORK -- The York Elks will hold a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. To purchase raffle tickets call 402-362-5665 or contact any Elks member.
York Young Professionals
YORK --York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218
• The Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale will be held on Sunday, March 1 at the Exeter Legion from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of new cemetery flags to replace the ones damaged last May. The meal is a free will offering and wine will be available for purchase by the glass and there will be tables full of baked goods for sale.
• The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 of Exeter will meet March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Club Room for a business meeting. Following the meeting, members will host a 101st birthday celebration at the Legion for the Exeter Legion family beinning at 7:30 p.m. A.L.A. members may contact Noreen as to what they are to provide for the event.
Benedict Men’s Club
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Men’s Club Pitch Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the community center. Sign-up for six-point pitch will be at 7 p.m., with play starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be prizes, drinks will be served all evening and munchies will be provided.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.