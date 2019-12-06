Fairmont American Legion
•The second annual spaghetti dinner at the Fairmont Legion will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m. Presentations of Quilts of Valor will take place during the dinner, at 7 p.m.
•The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Dec. 13 is nachos and street tacos. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Stromsburg Senior Center
•The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a business meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
•‘Food for Thought’ will be the program at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Thursday, Dec. 12 starting at 10:45 a.m.
• Community Pitch will be played at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Monday, Dec. 16 starting at 1 p.m.
•The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
• Bingo will be played at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Friday, Dec. 20 starting at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day.
•The Stromsburg Senior Center will celebrate birthdays on Friday, Dec. 27 starting at 2:30 p.m.
•The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center will hold their holiday dinner at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
• The York Senior Center will hold a potluck dinner on Thursday, Dec. 19.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
Gresham Community Club
• The Gresham Community Club will host Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9-10 a.m. at the community center. There will be activities for the children and Santa will be present.
Gresham Sons of the Legion
GRESHAM -- The Gresham post of the Sons of the Legion have invited the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members to join them for a Pearl Harbor Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Dey Warehouse. Everyone can just come and join the group – no reservations are needed.
Exeter GFWC Woman’s Club
EXETER -- The Exeter GFWC Woman’s Club will be sponsoring a “Christmas Fun For Kids” event on Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon. Rolls and drinks will be provided for everyone, from 9-10 a.m. The kids can meet with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be a Santa Store, gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, ornament decorating, face painting and games. The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary provides the Legion for this event.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will host Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9-10 a.m. at the community center. There will be activities for the children and Santa will be present.
Utica Commercial Club
UTICA -- The Utica Commercial Club will have a pancake feed on Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m., at the Utica Auditorium. Kids will be able to visit with Santa, starting at 6 p.m.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., in the community center.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
• The next business and training meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the fire station.
• The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue will be Saturday, Jan. 25.
York General Hospital Auxiliary
YORK -- The Holiday Fare & Bake Sale will be held at York General’s cafeteria on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Pour House Specialty Coffee Trailer will be parked in the parking lot east of the hospital. Collective Goods will be in the Hospital Cafeteria with gifts, gadgets, children’s toys, books, stationery and much more available for purchase. Multiple bakers will be selling delicious holiday goodies. Please come visit and check some things off your holiday to-do list! Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for Hearthstone residents and Oncology Survivor Christmas ornaments.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet at the Fairmont Community Church on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m. for their annual Christmas Party. Members will have a gift exchange. Thought for the Day will be by Sandy Nelson. Roll Call will be: The Strangest Christmas gift ever received. Officers will be the hostesses.
Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet for their annual Christmas Party at Kerry’s in McCool on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 12:30 p.m.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the library board room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.