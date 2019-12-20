Fairmont American Legion
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Dec. 20 is nachos and street tacos. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• Bingo will be played at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Friday, Dec. 20 starting at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will celebrate birthdays on Friday, Dec. 27 starting at 2:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the library board room.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham senior dinner will be Monday, Jan. 6, at noon at the community center.
Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary
GENEVA -- The winter meeting of the Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will be Jan. 6. Members and prospective new members are to gather by 2 p.m., in Conference Room A at the hospital.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the village office.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue will be Saturday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.