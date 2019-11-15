Fairmont American Legion
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 4:30 - 9 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Nov. 22 is beef enchiladas with lettuce and tomato, Spanish rice and/or refried beans on the side. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 4:30 - 9 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Nov. 29 is Bunzas with condiments, cheese, pickles and chips. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The second annual spaghetti dinner at the Fairmont Legion will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m. Presentations of Quilts of Valor will take place during the dinner, at 7 p.m.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
• A special Thanksgiving meal will be served at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
• A pool tournament will be held at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Monday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
Utica Senior Center
• The Utica Senior Center will celebrate special days in November on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the senior center. There will be bingo played at 1 p.m.
Fairmont Senior Center
• A blood pressure clinic will be held at the Fairmont Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 21. Jill Engle will talk about fiber as well.
• Christmas crafts will be taking place at the Fairmont Senior Center from 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Exeter American Legion Auxiliary
• A Quilt of Valor ceremony will be held at the Exeter American Legion honoring veterans Richard Nicholas and Terry Salyer on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the ceremony. Hosted by the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218.
Geneva Senior Center
GENEVA -- The Geneva Senior Center will hold their 1st Annual Turkey Dinner & Bake Sale fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will be serving turkey, ham, cheesy corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner roll and dessert. The meal will be served in the Geneva Downtown Gym, located at 1120 F Street, and is open to the public. A free will donation will be taken.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The library board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library, on Monday, Nov. 18.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The community club will meet at the Legion at 7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 18.
Waco CBO
There will be a Community Bettermen Organization (CBO) meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Fairmont church at 1:30 p.m. Thought for the Day will be presented by Donna Lefler. Roll call will be answered by items in a first aid kit. The program will be presented by Dan Slocum called “Fairmont Rescue.” Those who attend are asked to bring items for the senior center shower. Hostesses will be Donna Lefler, Donna O’Brien and Donna Atmore.
York VFW
YORK -- The VFW, Legion, Auxiliaries, SAL and ALR will have a holiday meal (Thanksgiving style) at the VFW building at 1120 West Fourth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The doors will open at 4 p.m., for refreshments, and the meal will start at 5:30 p.m. Freewill offerings will be accepted. The donations for the meal will go to the Legion, other donations and bar will go to the VFW.
GFWC-York Jr. Women’s Club
YORK -- In conjunction with the York Holiday Festival on Thursday, Nov. 21, the GFWC -York Jr. Women’s Club is spreading holiday cheer and goodwill by hosting the “Ugly Sweater Contest” at 5 p.m. in downtown York. Judging will take place at The Trading Post, 626 N. Lincoln, promptly at 5 p.m. and at The Quilt Basket, 718 N. Lincoln, at 5:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at the Kilgore Library, 520 N. Nebraska at 5:30 p.m. The Nebraska Lottery is co-sponsoring the event, so besides being lots of free family fun, open to the public, everyone over the age of 19, who wears an ugly festive sweater, gets a free scratch ticket donated by the Nebraska Lottery. For more information, contact Rebecca Hasty, 402-646-9202 or email: rhasty1@hotmail.com.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at the home of Donna O’Brien on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1:30 p.m., to discuss the book, “A Curve in the Road,” By Julianne MacLean.
Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary
GENEVA -- The Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will hold their annual Bakesale/Breakfast fundraiser on Nov. 23 in the hospital conference room. Hours are 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the event is held the same day as the FCH lab draw. Hungry patrons are welcomed to purchase breakfast or baked items to take home. Supporting this projects funds healthcare scholarships and purchases items for hospital staff to enhance patient care.
Gresham Community Club
• The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at the community center.
• The Gresham Community Club will host Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9-10 a.m. at the community center. There will be activities for the children and Santa will be present.
York Young Professionals
YORK -- York’s Young Professionals will be hosting Latte’s With Leaders on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. Join the group for a cup of coffee at Captain Red Beards and visit with featured guest Don Swanson, Chief Financial Officer at Central Valley Ag.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- A meeting of Fairmont Fire and Rescue will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Friends of the Library
YORK -- The Kilgore Memorial Library Friends of the Library will hold their annual “Souper” Soup Sale on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until noon at the library.
Henderson Heritage & Tourism
HENDERSON -- The annual Henderson Heritage Christmas Tour of Homes has taken a new twist this year! You won’t want to miss this unique tour featuring area granaries, workshops and an aircraft hangar on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4 - 7 p.m. Tour stops are: Boardman Aircraft Hangar owned by Rick & Mary Boardman — it’s filled with a variety of aircrafts, vehicles and a bunkhouse; Buller Granary owned by Brent & Becky Buller —learn about its history and enjoy seeing a granary outfitted with all the amenities of home; The Granary at TinShedFlats owned by Lynn & Daphne Hall —this is a must-see granary that has been refurbished both upstairs and down transforming it into a perfect gathering space; The Shed owned by John Huebert — this is a true “Man’s Cave” featuring collections, memorabilia and photos; Salt Lick Station owned by Cal Ratzlaff — a working shop for the farmer who moves to town. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park located 1 1/2 miles south of the I-80 Henderson exit #342. For more information contact Suzanne at 402-694-8669.
Gresham Sons of the Legion
GRESHAM -- The Gresham post of the Sons of the Legion have invited the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members to join them for a Pearl Harbor Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Dey Warehouse. Everyone can just come and join the group – no reservations are needed.
Exeter GFWC Woman’s Club
EXETER -- The Exeter GFWC Woman’s Club will be sponsoring a “Christmas Fun For Kids” event on Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon. Rolls and drinks will be provided for everyone, from 9-10 a.m. The kids can meet with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be a Santa Store, gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, ornament decorating, face painting and games. The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary provides the Legion for this event.
