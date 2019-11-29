Fairmont American Legion
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Nov. 29 is Bunzas with condiments, cheese, pickles and chips. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The second annual spaghetti dinner at the Fairmont Legion will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m. Presentations of Quilts of Valor will take place during the dinner, at 7 p.m.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
Gresham Community Club
• The Gresham Community Club will host Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9-10 a.m. at the community center. There will be activities for the children and Santa will be present.
Friends of the Library
YORK -- The Kilgore Memorial Library Friends of the Library will hold their annual “Souper” Soup Sale on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until noon at the library.
Henderson Heritage & Tourism
HENDERSON -- The annual Henderson Heritage Christmas Tour of Homes has taken a new twist this year! You won’t want to miss this unique tour featuring area granaries, workshops and an aircraft hangar on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4 - 7 p.m. Tour stops are: Boardman Aircraft Hangar owned by Rick & Mary Boardman — it’s filled with a variety of aircrafts, vehicles and a bunkhouse; Buller Granary owned by Brent & Becky Buller —learn about its history and enjoy seeing a granary outfitted with all the amenities of home; The Granary at TinShedFlats owned by Lynn & Daphne Hall —this is a must-see granary that has been refurbished both upstairs and down transforming it into a perfect gathering space; The Shed owned by John Huebert — this is a true “Man’s Cave” featuring collections, memorabilia and photos; Salt Lick Station owned by Cal Ratzlaff — a working shop for the farmer who moves to town. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park located 1 1/2 miles south of the I-80 Henderson exit #342. For more information contact Suzanne at 402-694-8669.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
York Sunrise Sertoma
YORK -- York’s Sunrise Sertoma will host their annual soup dinner on Thursday, Dec. 5 at York’s City Auditorium. They will be serving chili, vegetable beef or chicken noodle soup from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 5 - 8 p.m. Proceeds from this event are used for community projects. Advance tickets are available from any York Sunrise Sertoma member.
Gresham Sons of the Legion
GRESHAM -- The Gresham post of the Sons of the Legion have invited the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members to join them for a Pearl Harbor Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Dey Warehouse. Everyone can just come and join the group – no reservations are needed.
Exeter GFWC Woman’s Club
EXETER -- The Exeter GFWC Woman’s Club will be sponsoring a “Christmas Fun For Kids” event on Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon. Rolls and drinks will be provided for everyone, from 9-10 a.m. The kids can meet with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be a Santa Store, gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, ornament decorating, face painting and games. The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary provides the Legion for this event.
Gresham Community Club
Utica Commercial Club
UTICA -- The Utica Commercial Club will have a pancake feed on Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m., at the Utica Auditorium. Kids will be able to visit with Santa, starting at 6 p.m.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m., in the community center.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next business and training meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the fire station.
York General Hospital Auxiliary
YORK -- The Holiday Fare & Bake Sale will be held at York General’s cafeteria on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Pour House Specialty Coffee Trailer will be parked in the parking lot east of the hospital. Collective Goods will be in the Hospital Cafeteria with gifts, gadgets, children’s toys, books, stationery and much more available for purchase. Multiple bakers will be selling delicious holiday goodies. Please come visit and check some things off your holiday to-do list! Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for Hearthstone residents and Oncology Survivor Christmas ornaments.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the library board room.
