Stromsburg Senior Center
• A volunteer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Stromsburg Senior Center.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Jan 28. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• Faller Landscaping will be on hand to put a little spring in the lives of York Area Senior Center/Aging Services members on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Jan. 24 is enchiladas with red beans and rice, tomatoes and lettuce. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue will be Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5:30-8 p.m. Drive-through service will be available – those who go for that option should use the alley north of the community center and enter from the east off of Lovena Avenue. The Lively Livestock 4-H Club will hold a bake sale during the firemen’s barbecue. They will sell between 5 and 8 p.m. (or until they are sold out).
St. Paul Utica LLL
UTICA -- St. Paul Utica, LLL will be hosting their annual Pancake Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gym at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica. The freewill offering will go towards the various Special Projects of the District.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- On Monday, Jan. 27, a fire and rescue meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Fairmont fire barn at 7 p.m.
Young Professionals
• York’s Young Professionals will host Lattes With Leaders on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. at Captain Red Beards. The event will feature Dr. Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent.
• York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
GFWC-York Jrs.
YORK -- The next meeting of the GFWC-York Jrs. Will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Kilgore Memorial Library in the west room. Dee Fuehrer from Sutton will talk about how their family-owned business in rural America has successfully adapted to major market changes since it began in the 1940s. The public is invited.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Geneva Public Library Board Room.
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 is serving Friday meals to help with costs of updating the kitchen. Serving will be from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Fairmont Legion hall, and it is a free will donation. Take outs will be available. The menu for Friday, Jan. 31 is cook’s choice. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Benedict Men’s Club
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Men’s Club Pitch Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the community center. Sign-up for six-point pitch will be at 7 p.m., with play starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be prizes, drinks will be served all evening and munchies will be provided.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
Friends of the Library
YORK -- The Friends of the Library will again host York Uncorked on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Kilgore Memorial Library. There will be fine wines, liquors and craft brews for tasting along with delicious chocolate treats and other savory delights. Advance tickets may be purchased at Kirk’s Korner, the library and the Chamber of Commerce office. Those who attend must be 21 years of age.
York Elks Club
YORK -- The York Elks will hold a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. To purchase raffle tickets call 402-362-5665 or contact any Elks member.
