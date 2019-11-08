York Area Chamber of Commerce
YORK -- The York Area Chamber will host a Business After Hours/Salute to Educators on Friday, Nov. 8 at Chances R in the Beer Garden from 5 – 7 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and cash bar service during the event. The Chamber Ambassador Educator of the Year will be announced at approximately 6:15 p.m. Following the announcement, drawings will begin for the very popular raffle prizes. Each year, the proceeds from the raffle go toward the Chamber Scholarship Program. Scholarships are awarded to York County High School Seniors that are working for Chamber Businesses while in school.
Fairmont American Legion
• The Fairmont American Legion will have a supper on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30-9 p.m. They will be serving nachos and street tacos. Freewill donations will be accepted.
• Mobile pantry food distribution will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the American Legion. Thse who attend are asked to bring their own bags and boxes.
• The second annual spaghetti dinner at the Fairmont Legion will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m. Presentations of Quilts of Valor will take place during the dinner, at 7 p.m.
Utica Senior Center
• The Utica Senior Center will host biscuits and gravy on Saturday, Nov. 9. Donations will go toward the removal of diseased trees at the Utica Cemetery.
• The Utica Senior Center will host free blood pressure checks Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 11-11:45 a.m. A program about nutrition and eating healthy during the holidays will follow. The Aging Commission will meet at 1 p.m.
• The Utica Senior Center will celebrate special days in November on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the senior center. There will be bingo played at 1 p.m.
Milligan American Legion Post #240
MILLIGAN -- The Milligan American Legion Post #240 will hold a Veterans Day Program on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Milligan Auditorium. There will be pre-program music beginning at 1:30 p.m. by the Milligan Legion Czech Brass Band. Program begins at 2 p.m. with guest speaker, Captain Jarrod Brunkow serving the United States Air Force. The American Legion Auxiliary will host a soup supper after the program until 6:30 p.m. at the legion hall.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- The Waco Village Board will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Girl Scout Troop #50011
BENEDICT -- Girl Scout Troop #50011 will host an open house to honor all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Benedict Community Center. Coffee and cupcakes will be served.
Gresham American Legion
GRESHAM -- The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion are invited to celebrate Veterans Day and the Auxiliary’s 100th birthday on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Dey Warehouse. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Reservations may be made with Cindy Buss at 402-366-8513 before Nov. 6.
Fairmont Senior Center
• The Fairmont Senior Center Board will have a meeting at 1 p.m., at the senior center on Monday, Nov. 11.
• A blood pressure clinic will be held at the Fairmont Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 21. Jill Engle will talk about fiber as well.
• Christmas crafts will be taking place at the Fairmont Senior Center from 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Exeter American Legion Auxiliary
• The William Sullivan American legion Auxiliary Unit #218 will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Legion Hall for a business meeting.
• A Quilt of Valor ceremony will be held at the Exeter American Legion honoring veterans Richard Nicholas and Terry Salyer on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the ceremony. Hosted by the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Fairmont Village Board
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Village Board will meet at 7 p.m., at the village hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will meet Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Fire Station.
The Priscillas
FAIRMONT -- The Priscillas will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the senior center, for lunch. Call the senior center to make reservations.
Geneva Senior Center
GENEVA -- The Geneva Senior Center will hold their 1st Annual Turkey Dinner & Bake Sale fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will be serving turkey, ham, cheesy corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner roll and dessert. The meal will be served in the Geneva Downtown Gym, located at 1120 F Street, and is open to the public. A free will donation will be taken.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The library board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library, on Monday, Nov. 18.
Fairmont Community Club
FAIRMONT -- The community club will meet at the Legion at 7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 18.
Waco CBO
There will be a Community Bettermen Organization (CBO) meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Waco Community Building.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at the home of Donna O’Brien on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1:30 p.m., to discuss the book, “A Curve in the Road,” By Julianne MacLean.
Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary
GENEVA -- The Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will hold their annual Bakesale/Breakfast fundraiser on Nov. 23 in the hospital conference room. Hours are 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the event is held the same day as the FCH lab draw. Hungry patrons are welcomed to purchase breakfast or baked items to take home. Supporting this projects funds healthcare scholarships and purchases items for hospital staff to enhance patient care.
Fairmont Fire and Rescue
FAIRMONT -- A meeting of Fairmont Fire and Rescue will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
