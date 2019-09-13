GFWC York Junior Women’s Club
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will host the first annual community baby shower on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Kilgore Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The group has applied for a grant from the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs to make this a free community event (to include people from nearby communities as well). There will be a presentation about massage therapy for mothers and babies. There will also be information about breast feeding provided by the LaLeche League. New and gently-used, donated baby items will be given away for infants to two years of age. Any leftover items will be donated to the Hope Crisis Center in York, Books for Babies and/or the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parenting Association. If someone can’t attend but would like to contribute, be a sponsor, have a booth or donate items, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
Fairmont Senior Center
• The senior center will have a blood pressure clinic and program called “Get Greeked at Noon” on Thursday, Sept. 19.
• The senior center will have a birthday dinner on Monday, Sept. 23.
• Only morning coffee will be held at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27, as staff will be attending a conference.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Go Big Red Brisket Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. A free will offering will be taken. “SHOW YOUR COLORS!”
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Community Pitch at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold their Birthday & Anniversary Party on Friday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will participate in a Pool Tournament in Shelby on Monday, Sept. 30 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Waco Village Board
WACO -- Waco Village Board Meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Utica Lions Club
UTICA -- Lions Burger Night will be held at the Centennial football field on Friday, Sept. 13 with serving taking place from 6 – 8 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, bars and beverages will be served. All proceeds will go to Centennial and area community projects.
Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- Everyone is welcome to a Quilts of Valor ceremony Sept. 15, at 5 p.m., at the Exeter Legion Hall for Veterans Norman Anton, Ralph Jansen and Jack Underwood. All are members of the William Sullivan American Legion Post 218. A reception will follow, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218.
Waco CBO
WACO -- There will be a Community Betterment Organization (CBO) Meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the east end of the Waco Community Building.
Fairmont Library Board
FAIRMONT -- The library board will meet at 4:15 p.m., at the library in Fairmont, on Monday, Sept. 16.
Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Volunteer Fire Department meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont GFWC/NFWC Women’s Club
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Chances R in York for their 12:30 p.m. meeting.
The Bookworms
FAIRMONT -- The Bookworms will meet at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 19, to discuss the book, “Forget Me Not” by Brenda Jackson. The place will be determined at a later date.
Fairmont Fire & Rescue
FAIRMONT -- A fire and rescue meeting will be at 7 p.m., at the fire barn on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
