Fairmont Senior Center
• The Fairmont Senior Center will host a Birthday Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• Bingo will be played at 2 p.m. at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Friday, Feb. 21.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday party on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
York Senior Center
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host a supper of pizza bread, chips and apple pie squares on Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will host an enchilada supper on Friday, Feb. 28 with serving taking place from 5 – 8 p.m.
York American Legion Riders
YORK -- A pancake feed, sponsored by the York American Legion Riders will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, at the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds. It will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted with proceeds going to support the Legacy Fund.
Fairmont Fire & Rescue Department
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Fire & Rescue Department will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the firebarn.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
GFWC-York Jr. Women’s Club
YORK -- The GFWC-York Jr. Women’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the west room at Kilgore Memorial Library, there will be a presentation by Jeanne K. Hain Wiemer, president of the Seward County Arts Council, to talk about an arts council and how it can benefit the community. The public is invited to this event, as well as artists, patrons or other interested people. Refreshments will be available, while they last.
Henderson Chamber of Commerce
HENDERSON -- The Henderson Home Show will be held in the new gym at Heartland Community Schools in Henderson from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Businesses from Henderson and surrounding communities will be on hand, a pancake feed will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
York Elks Club
YORK -- The York Elks will hold a wild game feed on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 7:30 p.m. To purchase raffle tickets call 402-362-5665 or contact any Elks member.
York Young Professionals
YORK --York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218
• The Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale will be held on Sunday, March 1 at the Exeter Legion from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of new cemetery flags to replace the ones damaged last May. The meal is a free will offering and wine will be available for purchase by the glass and there will be tables full of baked goods for sale.
• The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 of Exeter will meet March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Club Room for a business meeting. Following the meeting, members will host a 101st birthday celebration at the Legion for the Exeter Legion family beinning at 7:30 p.m. A.L.A. members may contact Noreen as to what they are to provide for the event.
Gresham Seniors
GRESHAM -- A Senior Dinner will be held at the Gresham Community Center on Monday, March 2, at noon.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly village board meeting will be Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
YORK -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will be holding a Local Working Group meeting at Upper Big Blue NRD on Wednesday, March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss natural resource conservation program priorities. The meeting is open to the public. For individuals needing special accommodations, please contact (402-362-5700).
National Weather Service
YORK -- National Weather Service spotter training will be held March 5, at 6:30 p.m., at the York County 4-H Building. Training is free and open to the public.
Benedict Men’s Club
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Men’s Club Pitch Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the community center. Sign-up for six-point pitch will be at 7 p.m., with play starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be prizes, drinks will be served all evening and munchies will be provided.
Utica Senior Center
• A potato bake will be held at the Utica Senior Center on Sunday, March 9, with serving from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Freewill offerings will be accepted. They will be serving potatoes, toppings, salads, desserts and beverages. Proceeds will go toward center activities.
• A retirement open house will be held for Joyce Schriner at the Utica Senior Center on Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m. A special program will be held at 3 p.m.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet Tuesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., at the fire barn.
Heartland Band Parents
HENDERSON -- The annual German Smorgasbord will be held Saturday, March 21. The meal will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. and the band concert will start at 7:45 p.m. Related to this is a request for volunteers to help make verenike on March 6, at 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.
Geneva Public Library Board
GENEVA -- The Geneva Public Library will hold a Library Board meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.