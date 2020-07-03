Bolton Post #19
YORK – Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Aseracare Center on 401 Lincoln Ave., STE. 2 in York.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m., at the village office.
Benedict VFD
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will hold their next training and business meeting on Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at the fire station.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The Benedict Village Board will meet on Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Benedict Community Center.
Gresham VFD
GRESHAM -- The monthly Gresham firemen’s meeting will be Monday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery District
BRADSHAW -- The Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery District will hold their annual meeting on Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m. at the Bradshaw Park.
Waco CBO
WACO -- The next Waco CBO meeting will be held Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m., at the community building.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m., at the community center.
