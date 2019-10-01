YORK – A second person has been charged in a case involving a stolen vehicle in which a bloody shirt and knife were found.
Michael Malone, whose address has been listed as York in court documents, has been charged with theft/receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony.
He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York regarding a suspicious vehicle.
The responding officers say in court documents that when they arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and stuck in muddy grass behind the establishment.
Inside the vehicle was a shirt with blood on it and a knife.
While investigating, they found that the vehicle was stolen in Denver, Colo.
When they reviewed the hotel’s surveillance video, they saw a man and a woman leave the vehicle. They were identified as Malone and his co-defendant, Thearee Adkins, were identified as the people in the surveillance video as they had just had prior contact with the two, according to court documents.
Adkins served 29 days in jail and was recently sentenced to time served. Both her defense and the prosecution have said in open court that Malone was the person who spearheaded the crime.
