EXETER – A co-defendant has been charged in the case involving the deaths of more than 200 cattle at a rural property northwest of Exeter and the alleged illegal sale of other cattle.
The first defendant to be charged in the case was Aaron E. Ogren, 30, of Exeter, who has been charged with 43 felonies.
The more-than-200-head of cattle found dead, as well as many who were removed from the property due to the terrible conditions, were under the care of Ogren when the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department investigated.
It is also alleged that he sold livestock he didn’t own.
He was charged with 40 counts of animal cruelty and three counts of theft by deception.
Now, the Fillmore County Attorney has filed 40 felony counts against Eva M. Turbiville, 25, of Exeter.
Court documents indicate she has been charged with theft, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years upon conviction; 11 counts of illegal sale of livestock, all Class 3 felonies which carry maximum possible sentences of four years in prison upon conviction; and 28 counts of animal cruelty which are Class 4 felonies that carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Arraignment proceedings for Turbiville are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.