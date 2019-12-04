YORK -- ‘Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than to enjoy cocoa and cookies at the York College Celebration Singers annual Cocoa and Carols program. This year’s show is “Child at Christmas,” with performances Thursday, Dec. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 8.
Vibrant choreography and familiar Christmas tunes are the staples of the yearly production. Audience members won’t be able to resist humming along to holiday favorites such as “Man with the Bag” and “Mele Kalikimaka.”
Patrons will be seated at tables during the performance and will enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies. The show is about an hour long and is a fun family tradition for many.
Cocoa and Carols is directed each year by Amy Fraser, assistant professor of music. This year Mrs. Fraser is assisted by student director Emma Seilstad and student choreographer Em Hyberger.
The show features a variety of York College students presenting group medleys, small ensembles, and solo performances of classic Christmas songs. This year’s cast includes: Cameron Merrill, Joshua Anderson, Bryce Smith, Justus Coppinger, Austin Hackel, Bruce Johnson, Christian Eggar, Tommy Eckhart, Chris Martens, Jordan Strong, Zane Pittman, April Fernandez, Emma Seilstad, Caitlyn Trower, Stella Newmann, Sadie Carr, Madeleine Martinez, Ashlee Jimmerson, Em Hyberger, Kellie Fredendall and Olivia Nabb.
All performances will be held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (1098 East 10th Street) on the York College campus. This show tends to sell out, so those who would like to see the show are encouraged to reserve their seats as soon as possible.
Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performance will start at 2 p.m. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. Reserve tickets by visiting www.york.edu/boxoffice.
