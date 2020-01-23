YORK – District 5 York County Commissioner Jack Sikes has filed his candidacy to seek reelection in this year’s election cycle.
Sikes was first elected for the position in 2012 and reelected in 2016.
During his time on the county board, he served several years as commissioner chairman.
District 2 County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin had already filed his intentions to run again.
These races are partisan in nature and will be included on the May Primary Election ballot.
Incumbents for Primary races have to file by Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have to file by March 2.
There are a number of local races that require filing within the timeframe for the Primary Election.
Those include the following:
• For York Mayor. So far, there are two candidates: Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul.
• For York City Council. So far, there are four candidates: Jeffrey McGregor, Steve Postier, Jerry Wilkinson and Matt Wagner.
• For York School Board. So far, there is one candidate: Matt Holthe.
• For McCool School Board. So far, there are two candidates: Steve Gerken and Michele Schwartz.
• For Heartland School Board. So far, there is one candidate: Gary Braun.
• For Henderson Mayor. So far, there is one candidate: Mike Yoder.
• For Henderson City Council. So far, there are no candidates.
Village board candidates do not have to file until the summer, as those races automatically go to the General Election. However, candidates can still file now if they choose to do so.
Currently, there are three candidates for Gresham Village Board: Colton Luettel, Danny Foster and Joy Menke. There is also a candidate for Waco Village Board: Todd Bauder.
Interested persons can file their candidacies with the York County Clerk’s office.
