YORK -- This week, the York County Commissioners approved a change in the health insurance provider for the county’s employees and they approved the first-ever requirement for employees with individual policies to contribute toward their premiums.
Prior to this, county employees with individual policies have never had to pay anything toward their insurance as the county paid 100 percent.
Starting with the new calendar year, those employees will have to pay $50 a month toward their insurance.
In determining the best insurance carrier and the best policies for the county’s needs, the county’s insurance committee has been working with Cornerstone Insurance Group (CIG), which has been the county’s broker for many years.
Ben Royal from CIG explained that they had received proposals from three companies – Aetna (the county’s carrier in 2019), Blue Cross and Blue Shield and United Healthcare. He said they sorted through many different options and also looked at self-funding options as well.
That information was presented to the county’s insurance committee last week. After they sifted through the different options, the committee recommended to the entire county board that the switch be made to United Health Care. Royal noted that Aetna had presented a “sizable increase” in premiums.
It was noted that the county – in this calendar year – has been paying $703.04 a month per employee. The recommended change to United as the carrier would result in a 1 percent decrease in cost (taking it down to $698 a month). It was also recommended to allow the employees to have a choice between this and another policy that included health savings accounts that would result in a 5 percent decrease in the county’s cost.
The county’s insurance committee recognized that the United policies were of the same style as they had had, with pretty much the same benefits (and in some cases better)with the same deductible ($3,000, in which the employee picks up the first $1,000 and the county picks up the next two rounds of $1,000).
“We also, as a committee, fell like the county’s taken on the brunt of increases for some time now and last time there was a fair amount of push-back from the taxpayers about employees with individual policies not having to pay anything in,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “The committee feels like the county should start having employees pay in $50 a month for their health insurance.”
“A lot of counties have gone to having employees pay in $25 a month, and more,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who also sits on the insurance committee with Obermier. “I know Kurt (Commissioner Bulgrin) has brought this up many times in the past.”
“I just think the employees need to have some skin in the game, to be more accountable for what they are getting,” said Commissioner Bulgrin.
One county employee in attendance said he was concerned about the younger employees having to pay $50 a month toward their insurance, adding, “Then where will it end? Will it go to $75 a month next year or more? Where is the limit?”
Commissioner Obermier said a proposal from NACO had not been provided to the insurance committee during last week’s meeting and he wanted them to have an opportunity to present their options – which they did during the commissioners’ regular meeting.
Following NACO’s presentation, the insurance committee met independently and later came back to make the same recommendation they had made earlier – to go with United Healthcare and to require the $50 per employee pay-in requirement.
