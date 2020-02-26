YORK – The York County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hold back further payments to Lacey Construction and Berggren Architecture until projects on the courthouse construction punch list are completed.
The discussion was held as vendor claims were presented.
“I don’t mind paying these bills if I see something being done,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “Yes, yesterday, they fixed the veterans memorial and the flag pole were put back up – about six months after they were supposed to have been – but other than that, for the last couple of weeks I don’t know that anyone has been here do the work that’s left and we have a punch list this long.”
He gestured with his hands far apart.
“Yes, again, the memorial and the pole were put up yesterday, but we are constantly being billed by both of them and they are not getting anything done,” Bamesberger said further. “And it’s really got me upset. Yes, they have until May 13 but I’m worried they are going to walk in here on May 13 and ask for yet another extension. I say let’s not pay them until they are done. There are small things left but they need to be done.”
All the board members recognized that some work cannot be done until it is warm out – when it comes to restoring the courthouse yard.
“But there are still plenty of things that need to be finished in the courthouse,” Bamesberger said.
“What all needs to be done inside the courthouse?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
Commissioner Bamesberger and Commissioner Randy Obermier, who sit on the project committee, said there is a list of things including tile work, finishing a doorway, cleaning areas, etc.
“If they haven’t been around, how long will this take them to just finish?” Bulgrin asked.
“It’s not a long list but Bill (Bamesberger) is right,” Obermier said. “They haven’t been around. I will point out that these bills were for work in January and not February. But they haven’t been around. If we want to hold off on paying them we can. We will have a construction meeting with them this week and we will have a sit-down with them about this.”
“I’m with Bill (Bamesberger),” Bulgrin said. “Especially after the dry wall debacle, you’d think they would have gone above and beyond to show that they are worthy of these contracts. If it’s not done by next week, Mr. Berggren and Mr. Lacey need to be here at our next meeting explaining this. I’m done with both of them and if I had to do it all over again I wouldn’t want to see either one with this project.”
York County Attorney John Lyons told the board that failing to finish work gives the county board a basis for delaying payment.
“I make a motion to hold payment to both Lacey Construction and Berggrens for two weeks,” Bamesberger said.
Bulgrin seconded his motion.
The commissioners voted to approve all the claims – with the exception of those submitted by Lacey and Berggrens.
