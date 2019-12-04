YORK – Following a construction meeting held earlier this week, the York County Commissioners were given an update on the progress of the ongoing courthouse addition/remodel project by Commissioner Randy Obermier.
Commissioner Obermier and Commissioner Bill Bamesberger sit on the committee overseeing the project.
“Dec. 11 is our contract time (for completion) with a 30-day grace period before the penalty implementation,” Commissioner Obermier told the county board during their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
“To them (the contractor) the 27th of December looks feasible, that of course remains to be seen,” Obermier said. “I just don’t know, especially because we are coming into the holiday season.”
“We all know that during this process, there were omissions in the specs,” Obermier continued. “We will have change orders coming, we know that, for things that were missed. The architect is negotiating with the contractor. We had some credit coming, which will help. We didn’t buy a perfect set of (blue)prints – there were things that Berggrens (the architectural company) missed. So we know that is coming.
“I think we will only have one more meeting here,” Obermier said, referring to the county courtroom where the commissioners have been meeting since the renovation work started inside the existing courthouse space.
After that, they will hold meetings in a new space on the main floor of the courthouse.
“Regarding the courthouse lawn, in the spring will that be part of the project as well?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, pertaining to planting grass or laying down sod.
Obermier said the spring lawn work is included in the overall project and will be the responsibility of the companies doing the work.
“The flagpole is also here,” Obermier said, as the flagpole on the west side of the courthouse had to be removed during the construction phase.
“I don’t think anyone is more ready than me and Bill (Bamesberger) to be done with this project,” Obermier added.
Commissioner Chairman Jack Sikes said he is upset with the damage to the veterans' memorial which was taken down at the start of construction and still remains lying on the dirt.
“It is still out there and available for people to sit on it, put things on it,” Sikes said.
“It will be done and it will be fixed on site, rather than transporting it somewhere else as that could create more damage to it,” said Commissioner Bamesberger.
“I just think the way that memorial was handled by the contractors is very disrespectful to the veterans in this county,” Commissioner Sikes said further. “It is disrespectful to the veterans in this county, what they have done to that memorial since the moment they took it down.”
Regarding the memorial, the repair work will be done by experts in the field who have done extensive work in that area, as reported earlier by Commissioner Bamesberger.
