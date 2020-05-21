YORK – The York County Commissioners, in a split vote of 3-2, have approved an $8 million bond issue for future work on roads and bridges.
The county’s last payment on the current bond issue (which was used to finance the replacement of a number of fracture critical bridges in the county) will take place in July.
The intent is for the next bond issue to begin at that point and the payments will continue for the next 10 years.
The commissioners met with Jay Spearman from Piper Sandler (securities firm handling the bond issue) to discuss options (in terms of dollars, number of years to pay it off, etc.) and the next steps that would take place, if they gave the go-ahead.
There was discussion about the projects that need to be done in the county – and whether they should all be listed as priorities. If all were to be listed, the cost would go beyond the limit of the bond issue in terms of funds, so how would those be paid for in the future?
One idea was to prioritize projects, pay for those with the money from the bond issue, and then subsidize the rest with money from the inheritance tax fund.
Right now, there is a $5.1 million balance in the county’s inheritance fund.
“I’d hate to see us leave projects off that list if we really need to do them,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “As far as the bond issue itself, I like the $8 million version and I think we could go ahead and put all the projects on the list and subsidize as we need. I drove around the county, to look at all these proposed projects, and we didn’t even touch on the northwest portion of the county – there is plenty of work to be done.”
“I think we should leave all the projects on the list,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked if all the bridges on the list were fracture critical – York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said only one bridge on the list is fracture critical, that bridge is located on Road 11, between Roads S and T. There are three others, Keim said, that are fracture critical in the county – which weren’t on the list -- one is on a dirt road, one is ¼ mile from another bridge (which is in good condition) and another is on the Seward County line.
“Wouldn’t it make sense to do to the fracture critical bridges first?” asked Commissioner Bulgrin.
“From where I sit, I think the question is if the county can afford to do those – when a bridge is close to good ones, or one is on a dirt road or one is on a road that doesn’t go anywhere,” Keim said.
He also noted that the bridge on the Seward County line would be a shared project with Seward County and the neighboring county officials have not included that bridge project on their priority list for the near future.
“I say leave the list intact,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said. “That’s my opinion.”
“We need to slow this train way, way down,” said Commissioner Bulgrin. “We are talking now about also using inheritance funds as well and the inheritance fund might really take a hit. I’m really nervous to talk about spending all this money. The land owners and producers are really taking a hit and some are talking about how the land prices could go to half. Can we afford to wait another year to see how the economy recovers? I hear a lot about spend, spend, spend and no cautiousness about anything.”
Commissioner Obermier said he understood Bulgrin’s concerns and acknowledged that “things were really rolling along before this. I hear you, but we have become used to the levy (which has been in place for many years to pay off this debt service), the land prices have stabilized . . . it is really up to the board to put the brakes on or proceed forward.”
“I understand what you are saying, Kurt,” said Commissioner Bamesberger, noting only one more payment remains on the current debt. “Kurt, do your constituents feel we should hold off? I’m not saying we’d need to use the inheritance fund at all.”
“Well, just because the inheritance fund is there doesn’t mean we should use it,” responded Commissioner Bulgrin. “Are we finalizing, today, the list of projects for this bond?”
Spearman said the amount of the bond issue would be the question at hand at that point and the list could be finalized in the way and timeframe they saw fit.
“So basically today, we are deciding the dollar amount,” Obermier said.
“I think we also need to look at the fracture critical bridges,” Bulgrin said. “I’m not satisfied with what I’m hearing – there is no plan to repair those fracture critical bridges so I’d assume we’d end up closing them and that doesn’t sit OK with me.”
“Do we want to proceed forward?” Obermier asked. “And if we do, what is the dollar amount?”
It was explained that if they determined the amount and the term, more work would be done at future meetings before it officially took effect.
“What’s your gut feeling?” Bamesberger asked.
Obermier said that even if there were projects on the list for the future that didn’t end up being done, that would be OK as well.
Bamesberger made the motion to move forward with an $8 million bond issue, to be paid back over the course of 10 years. Obermier seconded that motion.
Bulgrin and Commissioner Paul Buller voted against the motion.
Commissioner Jack Sikes, Bamesberger and Obermier voted in favor.
