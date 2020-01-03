YORK – The York County Commissioners made their annual blanket approval of motor vehicle exemptions this week when they met in regular session.
These are vehicles that are owned by non-profit organizations. These organizations do not have to pay motor vehicle taxes if those vehicles are being used for conducting the purpose of their existence. Churches may ask for an exemption, for example, if the vehicle is used by a pastor to visit the sick in area hospitals. Schools may ask for an exemption if a vehicle is used to transport students to educational activities or events.
It’s up to the county board to grant those exemptions – or deny those exemptions if a vehicle does not qualify.
Eleven organizations asked for their vehicles to be tax exempt. The number of vehicles came to 74.
There is no estimate as to how much taxable income that would equate to, if they were not exempted.
It has also been noted that some of those 74 vehicles might not even need to be exempted because of their age – a number of them on the exemption list are quite old.
And, some are quite new.
York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo presented the tax exemption list to the commissioners, noting they were all the same but one.
“The Columbus Rescue Mission, doing business as the Living Water Rescue Mission, has six vehicles but one doesn’t qualify for exemption,” due to the fact it is not being used for mission business but is rather sitting unused until it is given away to someone, Scavo explained.
The commissioners denied that exemption but approved the rest.
These exemptions are in effect for 2020.
