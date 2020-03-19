YORK – In order to have a meeting that will generate a smaller crowd in attendance, a pared back agenda has been created for next week’s York County Commissioners.
As explained earlier by York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier, only essential topics will be discussed and essential actions will be taken.
The meeting is open to the public, as it always is – however, the attendance of large numbers of people is not encouraged due to the coronavirus situation.
The commissioners will be discussing and acting on the ratification of a pandemic disaster declaration – this will open the door for later relief funds should they become necessary.
Pledge securities will be considered, as will payroll and vendor claims.
The commissioners will also be discussing a change order presented by Berggren Architects for the new addition to the courthouse.
The county board members will consider amending the one-year road program to include paving work inside Benedict city limits, on Road 22.
They will also open bids for chip seal work that will take place this construction season.
And they will discuss renovation work that will take place at the county’s public transportation building – a project that will result in office space for the county’s aging services.
