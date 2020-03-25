YORK – The York County Commissioners, who held their regular meeting remotely and online Tuesday morning, agreed to sign off on a disaster declaration regarding the COVID-19 situation.
As explained, this is being done now so as to access financial resources from state and federal agencies in the future, should that become necessary.
The declaration acknowledges that Governor Pete Rickets has already declared a state of emergency in Nebraska, due to the spread of the coronavirus across the country with confirmed cases within the borders of Nebraska and due to the possible continued spread of COVID-19, which will cause possible endangerment of health and safety of citizens of York County.
The declaration of a state of emergency will help expedite the expenditure of emergency funds from a number of resources.
York County Commissioner Randy Obermier said the declaration was brought to them by Gary Petersen, the county’s emergency manager.
Obermier said it reflects the county’s response to the needs of the county’s citizens and includes all the communities in the county – Benedict, Bradshaw, Gresham, Henderson, McCool Junction, Lushton, Thayer, Waco and York.
The county commissioners also approved a resolution that gives the chairman of the county board the authority to close the courthouse in the event of an emergency.
Obermier explained that during a conference call with the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) last week, it was suggested that this would be a good thing to read into the record and have in the minutes of the meeting. “This gives the chairman the authority to close the courthouse, due to an emergency due to the COVID-19 situation, if it is needed, so we wouldn’t have to wait two weeks until the next meeting of the full board.
Everyone on the county board agreed to this declaration.
This was the first meeting the county commissioners had via online/Zoom, in an effort to provide information to the public, be open to the public and also adhere to open meetings law – while providing safety measures through keeping physical attendance to a minimum.
“We are still meeting in open forum, we have to allow people to come in,” Obermier said, as all five commissioners were in the chambers. “This may become our future for now, maybe our future, we don’t know. This is our first time and we ask for feedback from those who are watching, as we work to improve this effort.”
