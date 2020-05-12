YORK – The York County Commissioners had a long discussion this past week, during their regular meeting, about bonding which would provide the funding for bridge and road work.
They met with Jay Spearman from Piper Sandler and Company to look at the various amounts, timeframes and rates.
The county’s last bond issue was in 2012 – it was for $6 million and the last payment is due in July.
“The bond issue in 2012 worked out really good, as we did some good projects and think we need to do this again in order to keep our infrastructure intact,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
A number of bridges were replaced and repaired, utilizing that money.
Prior to the 2012 bond issue, a multi-million dollar bond issue took place in 2006, with payments spread out over six years.
So this has been an ongoing practice for some time now, in order to finance county road and bridge work.
The board discussed a number of scenarios – including looking at a $10 million bond issue to be spread out over 15 years. That scenario, based on the current valuation, would equate to about 2.4 cents on the levy (which again, has been the case for many years).
York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim provided for the board a list of priority projects – which amounted to about $10 million. York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier pointed out to the commissioners that the list could be pared back which would also then in turn pare back the $10 million amount.
There was some concern voiced about doing road asphalt work with this financing – because the asphalt wouldn’t likely last as long as it would take to pay it off.
“Obviously, there will be no decisions made today but it all goes back to how many surfaced roads we need. It all adds up in the end,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I don’t necessarily disagree with the bridge work. Do we have any close to having be closed?”
Keim said are no bridges in the county that will be required to be closed in the next five years, “as far as I’m aware.”
But he reiterated that there is always bridge work that has to be done in order to maintain the current infrastructure.
“If we can stay in the same payment range where we are now, I think we need to move forward,” Commissioner Bamesberger said.
Spearman told the board they will need to take action at their next meeting, in order for this to take place in July.
“Personally, I was hoping to be in the $8 million, 10-year range,” Commissioner Obermier said. “I know times are tough right now, but we are standing strong and things will go back and I’d like to do the bridge projects while taking a closer look at the roads, as needed.”
The county commissioners will again discuss this issue at their next regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.