YORK – Next week, the York County Commissioners will decide whether or not they will pursue moving forward with an owner/occupied rehab housing program.
This program would pertain to houses inside municipal limits in all the villages and cities in the county.
“Money-wise, we would be looking at about 20 projects throughout the county,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said during the county board’s last meeting. “I think this would be a good program for us to get into.”
Earlier, Derek Dauel from the York County Development Corporation explained the concept to the board members.
He said the proposed program would start with the county applying for a $500,000. If received, eligible homeowners could then apply for money to improve their homes (to get them up to code, improve safety and energy efficiency, etc.).
“This would be county-wide,” he said, “but the houses would have to be inside the corporate limits of the villages, Henderson and York to be eligible,” Dauel said.
Dauel said if the program existed, the maximum amount a homeowner could apply for would be $24,999. He also noted there would be income limits in order to be eligible. A committee would choose those that fit the criteria and the recommended applicants would be brought for approval from the county board.
“Right now, we are looking at getting the pre-applications out, then we would put together a full application with the assistance of the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD),” Dauel said. “We think this would be of great benefit to the county.”
If the commissioners agree to apply for the funds, it would be approximately July 13 when it would be announced that the county received the funds from the state for the program.
There would need to be some sort of local match for the funds, he explained. “We would try to get a 10 percent match from the county and/or the villages. We would need $50,000 for a match, in order to be competitive as a 10 percent match is the recommended amount. The more the match, the more likely it will be approved.”
A discussion will be held Tuesday morning, during the board’s regular meeting.
Also on Tuesday:
• The commissioners will be meeting with Jay Spearman from Piper Sandler and Company regarding the possibility of bonding for road projects.
• They will also meet with the county assessor regarding tax list corrections.
The meeting will be starting at 8:30 a.m., and can be viewed online at https://zoom.us/j/335372106.
