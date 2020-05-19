YORK – The York County Commissioners, acting as the York County Board of Equalization, will consider a number of property tax exemption applications when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.
There are several such applications – from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waco, for church and fellowship hall; regarding a parcel owned by Grace Children’s Home in Henderson; and for the McCool Junction United Methodist Church.
The commissioners will also talk about changing brokers for elected insurances.
And they will continue a conversation about bonding in order to finance future bridge and road projects. The last payment on the last bond issue (used over the course of quite a few years to replace a number of bridges) will be made in July. It appears another bond issue will take place and the payments will continue on so bridge and road work can continue to be done.
The public can attend the meeting, online, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83907062279.
The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m., in the county commissioner meeting room, located on the main floor of the courthouse. The meeting, as always, is open to the public. Attending online is encouraged in order to maintain the 10-person rule and social distancing regulations.
