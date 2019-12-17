YORK – The York County Commissioners will have a light agenda when they meet in regular session on Tuesday.
They will adopt a resolution naming the county depositories for the next calendar year. This is done annually, in December.
They will also discuss the ongoing expansion/renovation project at the courthouse. The project is coming to a close and the commissioners have stated they want to hold a public open house sometime in January. The commissioners have said they are eager for county residents to see the end result of this years-long project, as interior views have been restricted due to the ongoing work.
The board will discuss and act on the recommended appointments of Conner Mogul and Marie Krausnick to the extension board.
The assessor will present tax list corrections.
The commissioners will also discuss updates to the employee handbook.
The commissioners continue to meet in the York County Courtroom, due to the renovations in the courthouse. It is expected that this week’s meeting will be the last to be held on the second floor of the courthouse.
The commissioners will have a new meeting area on the main floor, once the renovation project is completed.
Signs at the front doors of the courthouse will direct attendees to the correct locations until they can meet in their permanent board room.
The public is encouraged to attend this week’s meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m.
