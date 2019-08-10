YORK – The York County Commissioners will be addressing annual business when they meet in regular session next Tuesday.
In other words, they will taking action on items that are considered each year at this time.
They will set wages for the deputy county clerk, deputy county assessor, deputy county treasurer, deputy clerk of the district court, deputy county attorney and deputy county public defender. These positions must be paid a certain percentage of what their elected officials are paid in those departments.
The elected officials’ salaries were already previous set.
They will also set the wages of the county employees that are not overseen by elected department heads.
Next up will be the review of the county inventory (all buildings and other property owned by the county).
They will also sign off on the county’s annual certification of compliance for the roads department.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will meet with Dave Merrill of Region V Services and CJ Johnson of Region V Systems, as they make their annual budget requests and present their annual reports.
• The commissioners have scheduled an executive session, during which they are to discuss personnel matters.
• There will also be a discussion about the progress on the courthouse addition project.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will start at 8:30 a.m., in the basement of the courthouse, on Aug. 13.