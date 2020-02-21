YORK – The York County Commissioners will be having a discussion about possible work on Road 22 going through Benedict, when they meet in regular session on Tuesday.
This paved road goes from Highway 81, through Benedict and then west of town.
The issue of maintenance and repair to this road came up during earlier discussions because there has been and will be an increase in truck traffic on that stretch due to the construction of a new poultry farm northwest of the village.
The commissioners had already discussed the county’s role (financially and work-wise) as far as work on the road outside of city limits.
The issue of financial responsibility inside Benedict was then discussed two weeks ago, as there were questions about whether the cost (if work was to be done) would be split between the county and the village.
There were also questions about whether that road is even inside city limits at all – because some thought Benedict’s corporate limits came up to the north edge of the road.
Information is being gathered and the county board will readdress the issue at their next meeting.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will act on the reappointments of three members to the Four Corners Board of Health – Margaret Brink, Dr. Scott Wieting and Dr. Joseph Erwin. They will also hear an update from Four Corners director, Laura McDougall.
• The board will discuss a professional consulting contract.
• Rebecca Hasty will talk with the board about the possibility of starting a new art council in the county.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the new commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse. The entrance to new chambers is located between the sheriff’s department and the clerk’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.