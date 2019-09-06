YORK – Willard Peterson has been asking the county commissioners to send a letter to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, regarding the bad condition of the crossing in the western area of Bradshaw.
That request is being answered.
During their most recent meeting, the York County Commissioners agreed to authorize York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim to draft a letter to the railroad, which will say repairs need to be made at the Road E crossing. They will also be sending a copy of that letter to the Bradshaw Village Board, as the crossing is village limits.
Also during their most recent meeting, the board members approved some temporary changes in office spaces within the courthouse – which will be during the renovation phase of the ongoing construction project.
During the renovation project (which will start once the new addition is completed), the sheriff’s and sheriff’s lieutenant offices will be moved to the otherwise workforce office in the basement. The workforce office (which is only used on certain days of the month) will be moved to the former weed department office, also in the basement.
The commissioners also agreed to allow $5,000 to be paid from the county’s Visitor Improvement Fund for the installation of security cameras at the Holthus Convention Center. These funds are generated by lodging taxes for this type of purpose. The York County Visitors Bureau board recommended the granting of these funds.
The board also approved preliminary tax levies for the York County Ag Society, the York County Historical Society, the various fire districts and cemetery districts. This is done annually.
