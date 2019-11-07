YORK – The current/older communications equipment being used by York County’s emergency dispatch services is being moved over this week to the new communications center in the addition to the courthouse.
This is not the new permanent equipment that is intended for the communications center long-term.
But by moving over the new equipment now, the renovation work in the current courthouse can continue without creating interference with 911 communications and without having the current dispatch space in the way of the construction/renovation work.
On Wednesday, the York County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement that the communications would be officially moved over to the new building on Nov. 7 – during this time, incoming calls will be routed to Seward 911. There will be no interruption of service.
The new equipment will be installed in early December and the current equipment will be taken away at that time.
The original plan was for the new equipment to be the only equipment to be installed in the new addition. However, because of delays in the actual construction of the addition, the window of time for the company installing the new equipment was moved back to early December.
So this will entail two rounds of equipment installation before that portion of the project is completed.
This week, York County Commissioners Randy Obermier and Bill Bamesberger said the completion of the interior of the new addition has been quantified as partial/substantial.
“That’s not yet the case outside, but the veterans monument is being taken care of, the flag pole is in the process of being taken care of,” Obermier said.
“What created this situation, with having to move in the old and current equipment, and then later put in the new equipment?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Was it the delay in the construction?”
“If the new equipment could have been installed, as planned, in October, it would have been done and over then,” Obermier acknowledged. But during that window of time, when the company was scheduled to do the install, the building wasn’t ready – and the company had to move on to their other scheduled work.
“This isn’t a perfect solution, but it will get the dispatch center out of the renovation area (alleviating noise problems for the dispatch center and space issues for the contractors),” Obermier said.
The contract date for completion is Dec. 11.
“We are very hopeful that will be the case,” Obermier said further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.