YORK – The York Community Center will open June 8, according to Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation for the City of York.
There will be precautions and guidelines in place, for those who utilize the facility.
Folts said they are “encouraging staff and patrons to use PPE (personal protective equipment/masks) while in the facility.”
The hours, from June 8 through Sept. 30, will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Saturdays, noon until 5 p.m.; with the facility closed on Sundays.
Lap swim times will be from 8-9 a.m. and noon until 1 p.m. There will be no exercises classes or pool equipment available.
There will be a 90-minute time allowance for patrons in the facility, per day.
Patrons will be required to sign in and out, using waivers acknowledging the risk of possible COVID-19 transmission/exposure.
“If you had an active membership on March 16, but your membership has since expired, you must purchase a new membership,” Folts said. “At that time, you will be credited the three months that the community center has been closed due to COVID-19. If your membership has not expired, at the time of your membership renewal, you will be credited the three months of COVID-19 closure to your new membership.”
Lockers are not available and all patrons must take their personal belongings with them to their desired areas. And no rentals will be available.
The basketball court will be closed for resurfacing between June 8 and 22. When it is opened, there will be no equipment check-out, such as basketballs or volleyballs. Patrons are welcome to bring in their own equipment for their personal use.
When it comes to utilizing the swimming pool, patrons will be required to take a swimsuit shower with soap before entering the pool area. There will be no equipment for public use, such as life jackets, pool noodles, water toys, aqua joggers, kickboards or water weights. Patrons are welcome to bring in their own equipment for their personal use. The pool and spa will be closed at X:50 of each hour for sanitation of high-touch areas and will reopen on the hour. All pool and spa patrons must exit the water during that time.
When it comes to the ?weight/exercise room, 50 percent of the cardio machines will be unavailable due to social distancing standards. All weights, cardio machines and equipment must be cleaned before and after use, using the providing disinfectant spray and rags located around the room.
And pertaining to the racquetball court, there will be no equipment check-out, for racquets or balls.
There is also a reminder that the rules are subject to change, by the director’s discretion and/or updated Directed Health Measures.
And everyone is further reminded that if they are sick, they should stay home.
