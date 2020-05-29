YORK – The York County community continues to move forward and look toward the start of June during which new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will go into effect.
During the weekly online community sector meeting on Thursday, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier talked again about how all county offices opened last week to the public and have been receiving customers without appointments.
The county employees and officials have been working during this entire pandemic situation – just behind closed doors and meeting with customers by appointment only.
Glass windows were installed and those are providing a barrier between staff members and the public.
There are also clear floor markings throughout the courthouse, to ensure the six-foot social distancing rule is being used.
“All is going very well and we have had no problems whatsoever,” Obermier said. “We are pretty much open as normal. And we are looking forward to June. I think things will eventually get back to normal.”
“With the new health directives announced late last week, all the department heads are working toward getting everything back up to running as much as possible,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern.
He said the intent is to get the community center operating – in some capacity, with obvious regulations and restrictions – by June 8.
New rules and limited access for the library operations are planned (see accompanying story in today’s publication).
There are events that will be held at the convention center during the month of June, Redfern said, and the staff there is working on the new restrictions and regulations that must be in place in order to comply with the new health directives.
“There have been many questions about opening the pool, and we are waiting to see the guidance on how that will happen,” Mayor Redfern continued. “The good news is that even at 25 percent of capacity, we can, as the pool’s rated full capacity is 700. So we want to safely open and we are waiting for that information. I know some communities have changed their minds about opening their pools – we still hope to be opening. Once we get that information and we fill the pool, we could be open in a week. So stay tuned on that matter.”
He also noted that because a public hearing is being planned for next week’s council meeting, a face-to-face meeting will be held.
“This is about the group home topic which has created a lot of public conversation and the council wants to have a face-to-face meeting. So we are going to need a larger venue. On June 4, we will hold the meeting at the convention center so this conversation can be held in person. We had to have a bigger venue so we can make sure to have enough space” for social distancing.
Another announcement was made Thursday morning, by the York Police Department. The department’s lobby will re-open to the public on Thursday, June 4, at 8 a.m. York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says regular paperwork services will be available, but fingerprinting services will still be discontinued at this time.
