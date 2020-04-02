YORK – Madonna Mogul, director of the York Chamber of Commerce, has announced that an event has been scheduled for Saturday, April 4, “in an effort to help lift the spirits of the community.”
She said they consulted with the Four Corners Health Department and a Drive-In Night at the Movies was created.
Mogul says there will be popcorn buckets for sale, prior to the movie, at the Sun Theatre for $4 – these will be grab and go, cash only, starting at 7:15 p.m.
Then “everyone is invited to head out to the Holthus Convention Center’s south parking lot for the movie, “The Lion King.”
There will be a $5 fee, cash only, per car.
Attendants will direct the parking in accordance with the health department’s recommendations.
Those who attend must remain in their own vehicles.
There will be no public restrooms.
No onsite concessions will be sold.
Mogul said the fee that will be charged is to cover the licensing fee for the movie.
