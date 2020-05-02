YORK – Each Thursday morning, a number of leaders from a variety of sectors in the community get together via the internet to make updates as to what is taking place within their areas of business, government, etc.
This has been happening for weeks now, as the COVID-19 situation continues.
This week, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said the Department of Motor Vehicles – which is a state office that is located in the courthouse – is considering possibly seeing people starting next week. He said if that happens, people will still have to call the office ahead of time to make an appointment and they cannot just arrive in person as they had before.
“But will be a start, if that happens,” Obermier said.
He also noted that the offices on the main floor of the courthouse “probably won’t open up until after the election,” and many people are utilizing the drop box outside the courthouse, “which is really great. Everyone needs to keep doing that.”
Obermier said the county “is staying the course.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern agreed as far as the city goes, saying there haven’t been “a lot of changes. We will keep the buildings closed and we are still separating staff. One hot topic is the swimming pool – what’s going to happen, we really don’t know. We typically fill the pool on May 11 and we won’t be doing that this year on May 11. We will delay that. If we can’t open the pool until July 15, it probably won’t happen, but if we can open in June, we’d love to have it open for the kids.”
Redfern said the landfill has gone back to having some open hours for the public.
“In the meantime, the trails and the parks are still there and although the playgrounds are closed, the trails and parks can still be used,” Redfern said, noting he’s seen many, many residents out walking and riding bikes in recent days, “enjoying our parks and the trails, and that’s a good thing.”
York County Development Corporation Executive Director Lisa Hurley said she wanted to thank “all the businesses for being innovative and creative during this time. Some jobs and businesses are looking different as you know, and we may see some long-term changes for some. As you see the updated unemployment numbers, you do see that we have had some furloughs in our businesses.”
She also encouraged small businesses in York to apply for the CDBG funds being offered by the city, as the deadline has technically arrived.
Madonna Mogul, director of the York Chamber of Commerce, said she wanted to thank all the businesses for doing everything they can to not only stay open and in business (if legally allowable), but by also doing so safely for customers and their staff members.
“I want to stress that as we re-open (with lightening of restrictions), we need to exercise patience and kindness – bear with everyone as they change their processes,” Mogul said further. “This community has been fabulous in supporting each other.”
