YORK – As the COVID-19 situation continues and evolves, the weekly community sector online meetings also continue as a way for leaders in a variety of areas can share information.
From the medical sector, York General CEO Jim Ulrich said their organization “is working hard on labor pool to keep staff engaged and working – for when and if a patient surge hits, we’ve got to be ready.”
He also noted their eyes are “out to the west quite a bit right now,” as Grand Island’s number of COVID-19 cases is the largest of all other city locations in the state.
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reported that the physical, outdoor drop box has been installed outside the courthouse on the west side of the facility.
Anyone wanting to drop off documents, payments, etc., may do so now. However, Obermier wants to make sure that everyone remembers to label their envelopes so that county employees know which office that envelope needs to go to. Obermier said everyone should just address it just as if they would if they were mailing it.
York Mayor Barry Redfern reported that the city has created some split shifts with staff “so they aren’t all together all the time.” He wanted to applaud the growing effort of people wearing masks while out and about, and said that is certainly encouraged.
“The playgrounds are closed, but remember the trails are still open,” Redfern said. “Just do the right thing and keep your social distance.”
York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley touched on some of the highlights from the local business survey that was recently conducted in York County (see story that was published in Friday’s York News-Times) and she (along with York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul) talked about “buy local programs” that are currently happening in order to encourage spending in the area’s businesses. She also talked about financial relief programs that are out there to help small businesses during this time.
From the education sector, York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said the district continues its e-learning plan, which he said was going well. He said the district is also “starting to see some social, emotional challenges with some of our kids and we are in contact with quite a few parents and kids, many on a daily basis.” He said the free meal program continues as well.
“Probably our next challenge is to look at what in the world the summer will look like,” Bartholomew added. “We have been having Zoom meetings with all the teachers and we are not expecting getting anyone together until after the month of June.”
And the York County Health Coalition announced the development of a COVID-19 Pandemic Response Fund – where funds are available to York County households that have been affected by COVID-19. They said individuals 18 years and older, without or without children, can apply for emergency assistance for rent, utilities, food, childcare and more. Applications are available at www.yorkcountyhealthcoalition.com. If applicants are not able to access the website, they may call 402-745-6604 to apply.
Assistance will be provided based on available funds and the community is invited to support these requests through donations. Donations can be made on the health coalition website or by sending a check made out to the York County Health Coalition with COVID-19 in the memo line.
