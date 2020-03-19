YORK – An online meeting was held Thursday morning, during which many different community leaders shared information from their sectors regarding the ongoing coronavirus situation.
The online meeting, via Zoom, was facilitated by the York County Development Corporation and the York Chamber of Commerce.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, reported that “as of this morning, there are still no cases of the coronavirus in the Four Corners Health District, including York County. Yes, we are still doing tests for the virus in the district, which are being conducted by our medical providers. We are busy trying to get people to stay home and self-report to the Four Corners Department if they have been in certain locations in the last 14 days (which include many countries, as well as Washington State, California, New York City and several counties in Colorado). We are asking those folks to self-quarantine for 14 days. We have about 120 people in self-quarantine (for that purpose) now.
“We continue to push for limiting gatherings to 10 or less and we are asking everyone to self-monitor themselves if they have traveled anywhere in the U.S. in the last 14 days,” McDougall continued. “Regarding health care, we are hearing about shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency medical responders and medical workers. We got some caches of PPEs yesterday and those have gone out to those medical service partners.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said the institution has and will continue to implement all CDC guidelines and official governmental recommendations. “The hospital is restricting visitors and there are no visitors allowed at Willow Brook or the Hearthstone. We are implementing social distancing in those institutions, and of course doing a lot of cleaning and implementing hygiene processes. Our daycares are open (so as to keep staffing levels at a working level) and the body temperatures of all workers are being taken daily.”
He also added that they are strongly discouraging any travel outside the state, at this time.
“We are implementing our staffing pool to places with the greatest need and we are having daily incident meetings as communication is key on our part,” Ulrich continued. “Our PPE (personal protective equipment) limits are OK now – we are in conservation mode, in that area.”
Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, said she is in her office and is available to help anyone who calls with questions, etc.
“I know some businesses are experiencing cash flow issues,” Hurley said, adding that YCDC’s website has all types of information for businesses who may need assistance.
“We have also had businesses reach out to see how they can help the community,” Hurley said, noting one need will be food delivery for kids from the schools. “There are options to help, please reach out to me, the schools and Madonna (Mogul, director of the York Chamber of Commerce).
“Yes, people have asked for ways they can serve the community because they are not working,” Mogul said. “Reach out to us and we will share that information. We also want to remind everyone that we are keeping a running list of business changes, closures, etc.”
Mogul said they are including all businesses in that listing, whether they are chamber members or not.
“We do ask all our businesses in the service industry to look at the guidelines and limit attendance to 10 persons or less,” Mogul continued. “In the meantime, we will continue to be committed to our community. If you need a service, we have a lot of great providers.”
Randy Obermier, York County Commissioner chairman, said two words are key at this time – “patience and common sense. We are asking for everyone’s patience.
“We have glass coming for the offices in the courthouse, for barriers – as you have seen, those offices (on the main floor) are now locked,” Obermier said. “They will continue to be working and the offices are open,” just not to the public. “We are asking you to do as much as you can online and if you need to have a face-to-face meeting, we are asking that you call and set up an appointment. We also looking at installing an outdoor drop box. The courthouse building will stay open for the courts, CASA and the DMV. You can call all the offices and set up appointments, I want to reiterate that. We will be meeting with all our department heads Friday morning – we want to keep staff and the public safe. I also want to say that I’m very glad the call center is up and running – it’s isolated on its own. You can call me, the offices – just remember that in a small community like ours, we are friends and neighbors and we need to treat each other with respect.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern said the city and the county will continue to work together with each other and all the other agencies. “We have closed our buildings, all are fully manned. We have a drop box outside and we can do business online. It is important that everyone is patient. We are working with staff on our plans and contingency plans daily – and that will continue as this is a fluid situation and we need to be flexible. We are asking everyone to do their best to keep all the attendance in their businesses down to 10 or less – we would like to do this the nice way rather than the hard way. We are seeking in Douglas County that they are already mandating this, by law, and there are legal consequences for those who do not comply. Right now, we have no mandates in York regarding this, but it’s only a matter of time where that will eventually happen. We need to practice that in all businesses now.”
From the education sector, York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reiterated that the schools are closed until April 3 and that status will be re-evaluated at that time, whether or not it will continue.
“My opinion – my opinion only – is that I don’t know if the schools will be back in session this year. I hope that is not the case, but we do not know,” Bartholomew said.
He said plans are being implemented for enriched learning for students and providing meals to students.
“Much like for everyone else, how this situation will last, it is very much wait and see,” Bartholomew said. “There are federal rules that we must follow.”
A report from the health coalition touched on a number of social/community services in the York County communities – with reports that the Food Bank of Lincoln is continuing its monthly food delivery at East Hill Church of Christ; the Blue Valley food pantry is still open, from 1-4 p.m., by appointment only, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and Wal-Mart is still providing fresh produce for the local food pantry.
Meals on Wheels continues service and the mission is offering food as well to their clients. The Crisis Pregnancy Center is operating by appointment only and mental health services continue to be available during this trying time from a number of different providers. People wanting to utilize the county’s public transportation service may still do so – riders are asked to call 24 hours in advance to schedule rides. And churches continue to suspend services.
“Again, we have no cases at this time in York County or in the Four Corners District,” McDougall said as the online meeting concluded.
She added that another such meeting will be held next Thursday morning, at the same time, so everyone can continue to be on the same page with the evolving information.
