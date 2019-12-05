YORK — Thanks to generous donations from across the community from businesses and individuals, United Way of York is seeing a strong start to their annual fund drive.
The current total is $37,216 given toward the $60,000 goal. These gifts will support 25 local non-profit organizations that improve the quality of life for all who call York home.
“We are encouraged by the level of commitment we are seeing from the York Community and businesses this year,” said United Way President Jordan Rathke. “We still have a way to go on this campaign, but we are very grateful for everyone who has given so far.”
United Way of York is an umbrella organization that raises funds for community enhancing services. “From animals in need of a home to local residents in need of a meal or a ride, United Way for York supports the work of area non-profits that are so vital to our community,” said Rathke. While community members can give at any time of the year, the annual fund drive is a push from September to December that supports the upcoming year’s budget.
This year’s fundraising efforts have been supported by and handful of businesses that have done more than just write a check. For a third year, York State Bank has underwritten the United Way Split-the-Pot raffle in 2019. Over the past three years, the raffle has raised $4,800. Half of that sum supports community non-profits, while the other half goes to the raffle prize winners. The 2019 winner was Marc Haggadone, a senior vice president at Cornerstone Bank.
In September, United Way hosted a family golf tournament during Yorkfest underwritten by the York Chamber of Commerce. New this year was a postcard mailed to every home in York that could be dropped off with a donation at Kilgore Memorial Library. This effort was underwritten by board member Jordan Hansen working with longtime United Way of York supporter York Printing/North Office Supply.
United Way of York was also featured on the “We Are York” podcast from Henderson State Bank, which offered a match gift opportunity to new donors.
Additionally, Ace Hardware participated this year with a “round-up” campaign at their store in September and October, so that every register transaction gave customers the opportunity to round to the nearest dollar to benefit United Way. This simple action raised more than $800.
“We appreciate the partnership of community organizations who have contributed in a unique way during this campaign,” said Rathke. “We are always looking for ways to help people understand the value of United Way, to get the word out about what we do, and make it easy and convenient to give to support the community by giving to this effort.”
The funds generated by this annual drive will support the following organizations in 2020: Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA), Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) Head Start, CASA for York County, Child Advocacy Center, Cornhusker Council/Local Boy Scouts, Epworth Village, Friends of the Kilgore Memorial Library, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Pioneer Foster Grandparents Program, Project Search, Special Olympics York, TeamMates of York, York Adopt-A-Pet, York Citizen Advocacy, York County 4-H Council, York County End of Life Coalition, York County Human Trafficking Task Force, York County Ministerial Alliance, York County Prevention Network, York County Public Transportation, York Dolphins Swim Team, York Optimist Club, York Parks and Recreation, Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre, and York Youth Football.
United Way of York is operated locally by a board of directors representing area businesses who contribute annually. Board member organizations include Cornerstone Bank, Union Bank and Trust, York State Bank, York College, Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, York News-Times, York General Health Services, Collins Aerospace, Cyclonaire Corporation, York Public Schools, Svhela Law Offices, City of York, Black Hills Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District.
Gifts can be made online at www.unitedwayofyork.org, or may be mailed to PO Box 295, York, Nebraska, 68467. United Way of York can accept IRA rollover contributions as well as donations by cash, check or credit card.z
