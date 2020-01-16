YORK – When the York City Council convenes Thursday night, they will hear comments from a Lincoln company’s representative regarding a property that was once used as a group home by Epworth Village.
The property is located at 605 East Ninth Street and has been vacant for some time.
Scheduled to speak to the council is Dameon Gilfillan, representing New Life Place. The agenda says that Gilfillan will be explaining the concept of a facility at that location.
New Life Place is classified (by the Department of Parole and Supervision Services) as a transitional assistance facility for those on parole/probation.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• A series of ordinances will be considered regarding the allowance of septic tanks, with conditions. The first ordinance says that all private property within the city, to which the city’s sewer system is available, must be connected to the city’s sewer system. A septic tank might be used to serve a property as long as it complies with state law and is in good condition. In the event that the septic system no longer works or is not in compliance with state law, the property then has to be connected to the city’s sewer system.
The second ordinance says it is the duty of the property owner to connect to the city’s sewer system – should that have to be done.
The third ordinance regarding septic systems outlines that in the event a property owner fails to connect to the city sewer system when warranted, the director of public works will issue a notice in writing to that owner.
The fourth ordinance outlines the methods of serving that notice to the property owner.
The fifth ordinance says once a property is given notice that they have to connect the property to the city sewer system, they have 10 days to comply – and if they do not, the city can make the connection at the expense of the owner.
And the sixth ordinance outlines that if the city makes the connection happen, the superintendent of the sanitary sewer department then would certify the costs and expenses to the mayor and the council for assessment against the property.
• The city will be asking for an extension of time (to May 8) on its buy/rehab/sell housing grant. The council will consider the letter to be sent to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
• The council will consider a notice of intent to request release of funds for the second phase of the downtown revitalization grant.
• And the council will consider the appointment of committee members to consider applications for re-use revolving loan funds. The committee, as proposed, would include the mayor, president of the council, chairperson of the York Planning Commission, director of the York County Development Corporation, president of York State Bank, president of Cornerstone Bank, the city administrator, the city clerk, the city attorney, Matt Spanjers, Tony North and Eric Montgomery.
The city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
