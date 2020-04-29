SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska’s department of art recently announced this year’s scholarship recipients.
These scholarships are typically awarded based on a student’s artwork in the annual Student Art Show that takes place in April and judged by Concordia’s full-time art faculty. This year’s exhibition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instead, students applied for each scholarship and endowment.
“Although we were not able to hold our annual student exhibition, it is important for our department to recognize our students for their work ethic and creativity they have shown throughout this academic year,” said Don Robson, art department chair and professor of art. “The art faculty spent a lot of time considering the students and their caliber of work, attitude and discipline, along with their applications and letter of recommendation to determine this year’s awardees.”
Locally, Elisa Kurth of Stromsburg, a sophomore, was awarded a Marxhausen Endowment. The Marxhausen Endowment (students do not apply for the Marxhausen Endowment Scholarships) was established by Reinhold Marxhausen and family, these scholarship awards recognize great artwork across a broad group of students and media. This award scholarship is open to all art majors and minors currently enrolled at Concordia. These awards are provided to students whose work merits outstanding attention for its creativity, high degree of quality and/or clarity of vision.
